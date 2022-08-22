On August 21, the 10,000th China-Europe freight train this year left Xi’an International Port Station.Photo by Correspondent Huang Xin

This year, a total of 972,000 TEUs of goods have been sent, a year-on-year increase of 5%, and the comprehensive heavy container rate has reached 98.4%

The country has the fastest running time, the highest degree of intelligence, the widest radiation range, the most complete service functions, and the lowest comprehensive cost

On August 21, the 10,000th China-Europe freight train this year departed from Xi’an International Port Station, bound for Hamburg. Compared with last year, the number of China-Europe freight trains this year exceeded 10,000 trains 10 days earlier, and a total of 972,000 TEUs of goods were sent, a year-on-year increase of 5%, and the comprehensive heavy container rate reached 98.4%. Among them, the core indicators such as the number of trips, heavy container rate, and freight volume of Changan continue to rank in the forefront of the country. It is currently the fastest train in the country, the highest degree of intelligence, the widest range of radiation, the most complete service functions, and the lowest overall cost. .

It is understood that since the beginning of this year, the National Railway Group has implemented the deployment requirements of the central government to stabilize the economic market, made full use of the cooperation mechanism of the China-Europe freight train transportation joint working group of the seven-country railway, and strengthened cooperation with the railway departments of the countries along the line to build an all-weather, large-volume, and A green, low-carbon, smooth and safe international logistics channel promotes the formation of an overseas channel network that is “smooth and efficient, multi-directional extension, and interconnected by sea and land”.

The Changan is an important part of the China-Europe freight train. Our province gives full play to the role of Xi’an International Port Station as a strategic channel, explores new forms of operation, reduces logistics costs, optimizes operating procedures, and improves customs clearance efficiency, so as to provide a solid guarantee for the high-quality operation of Changan. Since the beginning of this year, Chang’an has opened new routes such as Xi’an-St. Petersburg-Mukran-Mannheim, Xi’an-Poti-Constanza-Mannheim, etc., and opened new land-sea passage + China-Europe freight train (Xi’an) assembly center interconnection train , “Wuxiou” China-Europe train, the first Asia-Europe land-sea trade channel Japan and South Korea transit car sea-rail combined transport (cage car) train, etc. The Chang’an, which ran out of “acceleration”, made an important contribution to the breakthrough of 10,000 trains 10 days ahead of schedule.

According to reports, at present, 82 operating routes of China-Europe freight trains reach 200 cities in 24 countries in Europe, and the transportation service network covers the whole of Europe. variety. The Chang’an ship operates 16 international trunk lines on a regular basis, covering the entire Eurasian continent, and 17 “+Western Europe” assembly lines radiating the Yangtze River Delta, Pearl River Delta, Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, Shanxi-Shaanxi-Henan-Yellow River Golden Delta and other major sources of goods.

The high-quality China-Europe trains have optimized the regional opening pattern, expanded economic and trade exchanges between China and Europe, deepened international capacity cooperation, accelerated the cross-border flow of factor resources, and injected strong impetus into the high-quality joint construction of the “Belt and Road”. (Reporter Yang Xiaomei)