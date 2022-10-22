[Epoch Times, October 21, 2022]According to media reports, Xi Jinping used the word “safety” 89 times in the complete work report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, far more than 55 times in the report of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and more than The 17th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China have more than twice and four times respectively. In addition, words such as “national security”, “stability” and “struggle” appear more frequently than before.

Anyone who knows the CCP knows that the more it emphasizes, the more it lacks. Xi Jinping frequently mentioned “security” in the report to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and the number of times can be described as unprecedented, which just shows that he is seriously insecure. In other words, he was terrified, and terrified.

Xi Jinping holds great power and is about to be re-elected. What is he afraid of? Why is he afraid? In short, he feared losing the power in his hands.

As we all know, Xi Jinping was not the successor chosen by Hu Jintao, but a transitional figure chosen by the Tuan faction and the Jiang faction after mutual compromise. What all parties did not expect was that after he took office as general secretary, through large-scale anti-corruption, he not only completely purged the Jiang faction, but also greatly weakened the regiment faction. At the 20th National Congress, which is being held, he will break the rule set by Deng Xiaoping that the general secretary will be re-elected for two terms, and will be re-elected as the general secretary. But it is obvious that even if Xi Jinping insists on going his own way and succeeds in being re-elected, he will be forced to rise to power, which has neither the legitimacy of the party nor the foundation of public opinion. The reason why the voice of anti-Xi re-election is so high throughout the country, inside and outside the party, can not fully explain this point. The slogan “Warriors of Sitong Bridge” not only reflects the aspirations of most Chinese people, but also reflects the wishes of most CCP members. Xi Jinping knows this well, can he not be afraid?

From its founding to today, the CCP has always been full of life-and-death struggles for the highest power within the party. In order to be re-elected at the 20th National Congress, Xi Jinping has been playing games with various opposition parties within the party. Even if he is re-elected, this game will not stop there, it will only continue. In other words, in the next five years in office, the anti-Xi factions in the party will still do everything possible to remove Xi Jinping from power. Of course Xi Jinping is well aware of this, can he not be afraid?

For Xi Jinping, once the supreme power is lost, the consequences will be unimaginable. In the past ten years, thousands of CCP officials at all levels who have been purged by him through anti-corruption, or who have lost power because of him, have affected even more of their relatives and friends. Which of these people does not hold a grudge against Xi Jinping, and is even full of deep-seated hatred? Once Xi Jinping steps down, there is no guarantee that he will not be counterattacked by them. Even if he himself was spared, so would his family and descendants. Xi Jinping is even more aware of this, can he not be afraid?

After Xi Jinping came to power at the 18th National Congress, he was overly obsessed with power and was tired of it. He wanted to preserve his power by protecting the party, but he went against the tide of history and made a completely wrong calculation.

To be safe, Xi Jinping has only one way, and that is to use the power in his hands to disintegrate the CCP and become the democratically elected president of the Chinese people. In that case, not only can the safety of him, his family and descendants be guaranteed, but he himself will be remembered in history for following the historical trend and benefiting the Chinese nation.

Responsible editor: Gao Yi