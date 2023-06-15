Three dead in the army jeep crashed into a cliff, one victim was from Carmignano [notiziediprato.it]

Three dead in the army jeep crashed into a cliff, one victim was from Carmignano

The accident in the hinterland of Ventimiglia in Liguria. On the vehicle were civilian employees of the Military Geographical Institute of Florence engaged in a mission of cartographic surveys on the border between Italy and France

A ‘country mission’ by some civilian employees of the Military Geographical Institute of Florence, one of whom lives in the province of Prato, who had to carry out a series of surveys and maintenance operations in the hinterland of Ventimiglia ended in tragedy: the Army Defender off-road vehicle they were traveling on crashed into a cliff on the road to Mount Grammondo.

Leonardo Sensitivi, 54-year-old graphics technical assistant from Carmignano, and 58-year-old Tiberio Ghelardini, administrative assistant, living in Signa, both civilian employees of the Ministry of Defense in service at the Institute, died on the spot. Michele Pellegrino, a 37-year-old financier of the mountain rescue of the Guardia di Finanza of Vernante, in the province of Cuneo, also died: he died shortly after arriving at the Santa Corona hospital in Pietra Ligure where he was taken by helicopter . On the other hand, the fourth occupant of the off-road vehicle is out of danger Simone Bartolini, 61, from Scandicci, head of the office that deals with border missions; as well as mapping officer and head of mission.

The four occupants of the off-road vehicle were on a “country mission”, which usually takes place in the summer, aimed at surveying and maintaining the Italian-French border. Mission that should have ended yesterday, but which they were forced to continue today due to bad weather. In the morning they would only have had to restore a boundary stone and then they would have finished the job. For reasons under investigation – a distraction, an illness of the driver or a mechanical failure – the Defender (driven by Ghelardini), which was traveling along a stretch of asphalt road, ended up in the precipice making a flight of about 30 meters. Bartolini was saved by a miracle, as he was thrown out of the vehicle.

In missions of this kind, the Geographical Institute often also requests the help of military personnel, in this case a financier, who knows how to move around the border areas.