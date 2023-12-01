Wang Chunfa, a prominent figure in the National Work Conference on Propaganda, Ideology and Culture, has shouldered the important task of recording and displaying the modern civilization of the Chinese nation. The conference, which took place from October 7 to 8, 2023, proposed Xi Jinping’s cultural thoughts, marking a significant milestone in the party’s propaganda, ideology, and culture development.

In his important instructions, General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized the need to strengthen cultural confidence, uphold openness and inclusiveness, and adhere to integrity and innovation. He highlighted the new cultural mission of promoting cultural prosperity and building a modern civilization of the Chinese nation.

Xi Jinping’s cultural thoughts are a profound enrichment of Marxist cultural theory and represent the cultural chapter of Xi Jinping’s socialist thoughts with Chinese characteristics for a new era. This marks a new level of understanding of the laws of socialist cultural construction with Chinese characteristics and demonstrates the party’s history and cultural self-confidence reaching new heights.

The National Museum’s extensive collection of over 1.43 million items showcases the continuity and brilliance of China’s civilization that has spanned more than 5,000 years. These cultural relics provide a deep understanding of the long history, breadth, and profoundness of Chinese civilization, essential in understanding the unique symbol of the Chinese nation and the foundation of contemporary Chinese culture.

From ancient Chinese characters to the development of traditional Chinese medicine, such as acupuncture, the National Museum’s artifacts provide a comprehensive look at the outstanding elements of Chinese civilization. The conference also emphasized the need to promote the creative transformation and innovative development of China’s excellent traditional culture, integrating the spirit of the times and giving Chinese civilization modern power.

General Secretary Xi Jinping’s proposals are a new perspective for Chinese-style modernization and a grand plan for creating a new culture for the modern era. They provide fundamental guidance and point out the direction for the cultural and cultural work in the new era and generate a strong impetus for the continuing development of China’s excellent traditional culture.

