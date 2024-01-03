Today, the cold air exerts its power and rain falls in western and southern Guangxi – Xinhuanet

The first wave of cold air in 2024 has arrived in Guangxi, bringing with it rain and dropping temperatures across the region. The lowest temperature is expected to appear on the 4th, with many places in northeastern Guangxi and alpine mountainous areas seeing temperatures drop to single digits. Other areas will see temperatures ranging from 13~15℃.

This new wave of cold air has arrived in Guangxi and is competing with the warm air that has been stationed in the region recently. The clash between the two has led to increased cloud cover and rain in southern Guangxi.

The Guangxi Meteorological Observatory has predicted that several cities, including Hechi, Baise, Laibin, Wuzhou, Guigang, Nanning, Chongzuo, Yulin, Beihai, Qinzhou, and Fangchengang, will experience cloudy weather with light to moderate rain. The maximum temperatures in northern Guangxi have risen slightly, while temperatures in southern Guangxi are expected to continue to drop, reaching as low as 18~21℃ during the day and even lower in the mornings and evenings.

The public is being advised to prepare for the drop in temperatures, with the lowest temperature expected to occur on the 4th. It is recommended to wear warm clothes and to be mindful of the changes in temperature to avoid catching a cold.

The rainfall brought by the cold air is expected to be mainly light to moderate, with the intensity weakening as the days progress. From the 5th to the 6th, temperatures are expected to rise above 20℃ in many places in western and southern Guangxi.

Looking ahead, the Nanning Meteorological Observatory has forecasted overcast and cloudy conditions with a northeasterly wind of level 2 and temperatures ranging from 14 to 20 degrees Celsius.

Furthermore, from the 6th to the 8th, a strong cold air mass is expected to move southward and affect Guangxi, potentially bringing with it a period of cooling and increased rainfall. Residents of Guangxi are advised to stay updated on weather forecasts and to be prepared for the upcoming changes in weather conditions.

