Tractor overturns, a farmer dies in Prato allo Stelvio

The accident occurred in the late afternoon in Montechiaro

The accident occurred in the late afternoon in Montechiaro

(ANSA) – BOLZANO, MARCH 24 – A tragic accident at work occurred in the hamlet of Montechiaro in the municipality of Prato allo Stelvio in the late afternoon. The tractor, with which a man was carrying out his work, overturned. The man was trapped and crushed by the vehicle, losing his life. It is ESD, a 76-year-old retired building contractor residing in Montechiaro. The man would have died working on his private plots.
The Pelikan 3 emergency helicopter, the White Cross, the firemen and the carabinieri intervened and opened investigations into the causes of the accident. (HANDLE).

