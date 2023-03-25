news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BOLZANO, MARCH 24 – A tragic accident at work occurred in the hamlet of Montechiaro in the municipality of Prato allo Stelvio in the late afternoon. The tractor, with which a man was carrying out his work, overturned. The man was trapped and crushed by the vehicle, losing his life. It is ESD, a 76-year-old retired building contractor residing in Montechiaro. The man would have died working on his private plots.

The Pelikan 3 emergency helicopter, the White Cross, the firemen and the carabinieri intervened and opened investigations into the causes of the accident. (HANDLE).