Tropical Storm Katia Forms as Gert Strengthens: Updates from the National Hurricane Center

Depression number twelve has developed into tropical storm Katia, according to reports from the US National Hurricane Center (NHC). However, Katia is projected to be short-lived, while another storm named Gert has strengthened in the middle of the Atlantic.

As of the latest NHC bulletin, Katia is situated approximately 630 miles northwest of the Cape Verde Islands, near the African coast. It currently has maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour. Fortunately, Katia does not pose a risk to any coastal areas and is moving north-northwest at a speed of 13 miles per hour.

The NHC predicts that Katia will deteriorate into a remnant low pressure system by Sunday afternoon, indicating its short lifespan. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Gert has experienced a slight increase in strength, with sustained winds of 45 miles per hour. However, further changes in intensity are not expected at this point.

Gert is currently located around 705 miles east-southeast of Bermuda. The NHC anticipates that Gert may be absorbed by post-tropical cyclone Idalia, which is currently impacting Bermuda. Idalia entered Northwest Florida as a major hurricane and caused tropical storm conditions in Bermuda. The storm is expected to generate up to 75 mm of rain over the weekend, potentially leading to flash floods in certain areas.

Idalia has the potential to develop into a subtropical storm later today. With tropical storm force winds extending about 220 miles from its center, it is currently positioned 55 miles south-southeast of Bermuda. Prior to reaching Bermuda, Idalia made landfall on the western tip of Cuba as a Category 3 hurricane before hitting the “Big Bend” region in North Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas.

Although the aftermath of Idalia’s landfall did not result in devastating damage, hundreds of thousands of households in the affected states were left without power. The storm caused flooding on streets and docks, as well as destructive winds and storm surges. In light of this, US President Joe Biden will be visiting the most impacted areas in Florida today to assess the extent of the damage.

As Katia is expected to be short-lived and Gert potentially absorbed by Idalia, forecasters will continue to monitor these tropical systems closely to ensure the safety of those in their paths.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

