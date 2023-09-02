Home » If Ukraine stops fighting, it will cease to exist, Luke Coffey is sure
If Ukraine stops fighting, it will cease to exist, Luke Coffey is sure

If Ukraine stops fighting, it will cease to exist, Luke Coffey is sure

Luke Coffey, a security expert at the Hudson Institute and a former adviser to the British Ministry of Defense in an interview with Sharter97.org stated that F-16 aircraft will not play a decisive role in the offensive of Ukraine.

«It will matter, but it won’t be the deciding factor. This will play a role in improving the situation. But Ukrainians need a lot now. I would say that Ukrainians need Western patience and determination the most. Some believe that because a counteroffensive is perceived as slow, future arms shipments should be limited or even stopped. This is the wrong approach. I think we have to realize that counter-offensive operations are very complex and will take months. And while progress may be slow at first, the situation can change quickly, and the counteroffensive will end when it does. In the West, we must continue to support Ukraine and understand that this support will probably be needed for years. Will the F16 play a role in this? Absolutely. But the same can be said for ATACMS and the expansion of our production capacity for the production of 155 mm artillery shells – there are a number of things that we could be doing more of, but are not doing.”

The ex-adviser of the British Ministry of Defense is sure that if Ukraine stops fighting, Ukraine will cease to exist.

«A survey in Ukraine shows that more than 90% do not want any territorial concessions to the Russians. The United States and our allies and partners in Europe and around the world should continue to support Ukraine in this matter. As long as Ukrainians want to fight, we must support them. It benefits US national interests and costs the United States largely nothing».

It was previously reported that, according to ISW, Ukraine is making significant progress on the southern front.

