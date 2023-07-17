Two men captured for transporting sulfuric acid

The Army’s Ninth Brigade, in collaboration with the CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office, managed to capture two individuals in flagrante for transporting a substance used in the processing of narcotics.

The procedure was carried out during a checkpoint in the village of El Cedro, municipality of Pitalito, Huila.

Soldiers from the Magdalena Battalion and CTI agents made the arrest when they searched a truck and discovered 26 plastic drums containing 130 gallons of sulfuric acid, a controlled substance due to its use in the production of hallucinogens. The suspects could not provide a valid justification on the origin and destination of the chemical products, nor did they present the legal documents required for the transport and mobilization of said substance.

As a result, the vehicle and the items found were seized. The detainees have been made available to the competent authorities, facing charges for alleged trafficking of substances used in the processing of narcotics.

It may interest you: They seize 450 kilos of marijuana after persecution in Agrado

This joint operation between the Army and the CTI strengthens the fight against drug trafficking in the region. Authorities continue to work hard to identify and dismantle illicit drug production and distribution networks, as well as to apprehend those responsible who attempt to use controlled chemical substances to manufacture narcotic drugs.

This important coup represents a significant advance in the strategy against drug trafficking, contributing to weaken the structures of organized crime and protecting the security and well-being of the community.

Investigations will continue to determine the possible connection of the detainees to broader criminal networks and ensure that justice is fully applied.