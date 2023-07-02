Home » UAE calls for calm in France – World News
News

by admin
UAE Ministry of Foreign AffairsIn a written statement from BAE’nin Fransa It was stated that the confidence in France’s ability to overcome the events was reaffirmed.stability in France ve your safety The statement also called for the protection of civilian facilities and government institutions, as well as ensuring

“We are in full solidarity with France. In the ongoing violent protests in various cities of France, serenity We stress the need to restore, de-escalate and respect the rules and principles of law.”

