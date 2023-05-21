UFOA-B U-20 women’s tournament: Togo enters the competition

The first edition of the UFOA-B U-20 women’s tournament began this Saturday in Kumasi, Ghana. To this end, the Togolese team enters into competition this Sunday at 6 p.m. against Burkina Faso at Baba Yara Stadium.

As part of the first edition of the UFOA-B U-20 women’s tournament, Togo’s junior women’s team has been staying in Ghana for a few days. The U-20 ladies sparrowhawks therefore carried out their first training session on Ghanaian soil this Saturday under the leadership of coach Théophile Kpakpo-Koumi. This session allowed them to make some final tactical adjustments before playing their first match of this competition this Sunday against Burkina Faso at 6 p.m. Kayaba Tatiana and hers must seek to make a good start to the competition by trying to score the first historic victory for Togo’s junior women’s team.