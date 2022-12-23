Controversy over the funds destined for the mountain unions (which, however, enter directly into the forecast). The assembly of mayors who approved the 2023 budget of the Province by a majority on Thursday ended amidst sparks. A document “bare to the bone”, to quote the words of President Padrin, because there is uncertainty about some revenues and the risk that the allocation included in the budget will turn out to be lower. For example on postal services that depend on the car market (Ipt and Rc). «We have done a positive job, compatibly with the resources available».

The other big uncertainty is related to road costs. The Province is responsible for the viability, but since 2014, state transfers on the matter have been canceled; at the moment, it is awaiting the reclassification, which should free up resources (just under 9 million euros, paid today for the management of the former Anas roads, which will return to state pertinence).

Funds to the Mountain Unions

“As soon as those resources are freed up, we will also be able to increase the allocation for the mountain unions”, underlined Padrin. There are two million euros in the forecast, but there is a commitment to increase the allocation.

“At the meeting we held in September it was said that 4 million would be allocated to the Um,” highlighted the mayor of Vodo Domenica Belfi. «I understand the budgetary difficulties of the Province, but it can’t even go on like this. Resources are needed to carry out the important interventions on the territory that the Ums carry out ». The mayor of Valle Marianna Hofer took the same line: “It’s not correct,” she said.

Padrin recalled that in that September meeting he had pledged to immediately give 2 million to the Um, and to increase the allocation once the issue linked to the roads was resolved. “We have fulfilled our commitments.” Padrin chose to avoid controversy with Hofer: “If the mayor, who wasn’t there, didn’t understand, I’m sorry”, he limited himself to saying.

The bills

The main revenues of the Province, from forecasts, are the Ipt (7 million), the Rc auto (6.65 million), 5% of the Tari (1.5 million), the contributions from the State (33.571 million, same placed in the expenses section), regional transfers for public transport (10.326 million), transfers from the Region for fundamental functions (1.2 million) and water fees (15.3 million). Then there are 4.8 million reimbursements from Anas for the reclassified roads, 707 thousand euros in surcharges, almost six million from the state for road works.

The budget also includes the contributions that the Province will receive within the Pnrr, for interventions on schools (demolition and reconstruction of the Negrelli di Feltre for 15.9 million, the redevelopment of the Segato, the restructuring of the Falcade boarding school).

On schools, as on the rest of the buildings owned by the province, it remains to understand the incidence of energy costs, which are increasing due to the increase in electricity and gas prices.

Soil protection

In 2023, for interventions against hydrogeological instability, 1.7 million euros are budgeted for emergency sums, “in the hope that the weather events will not see us forced to find other resources”, said Padrin. Various interventions have been budgeted, among which the completion works in Cancia stand out for over 1 million euros, the landslide of Paradisi (Ponte nelle Alpi) for almost 500 thousand euros, the securing of an instability in Forcella Aurine , in the municipality of Gosaldo (180 thousand euros) interventions in the municipality of Alpago (220 thousand). Other interventions are planned in Faustin (Gosaldo – 180 thousand euros) and Sorriva (Sopramonte) on a landslide (230 thousand euros).

Comments

Serenella Bogana highlighted the need to restore the fund intended for the second and, above all, third tier Municipalities, for interventions on the territories, CamilloDe Pellegrin invited to allocate the resources in different percentages, looking at the services that the Municipalities provide, also to other territories (an example: retirement homes, which weigh on the budgets of only some Municipalities).

Paolo Gamba (Belluno) underlined the lack of planning that emerges from the budget: “The Delrio law has weakened the provinces and we have very little room for manoeuvre,” replied Padrin. —