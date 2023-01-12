Home News University, the ministry: “So we will change the limited number to enter Medicine”
University, the ministry: "So we will change the limited number to enter Medicine"

University, the ministry: “So we will change the limited number to enter Medicine”

Review the rules for entering Medicine, overturning the access method and also overcoming the limited number, at least in the way it is structured today. A commission just set up by the university minister Annamaria Bernini is working to study the modification of programmed access to the faculty that trains white coats. The structure will have to provide proposals to the minister by the spring.

