Review the rules for entering Medicine, overturning the access method and also overcoming the limited number, at least in the way it is structured today. A commission just set up by the university minister Annamaria Bernini is working to study the modification of programmed access to the faculty that trains white coats. The structure will have to provide proposals to the minister by the spring.
See also The Fourth Division of Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps: 25 schools are completely eliminated, online teaching will start on October 8 | Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps | Epidemic | Kekedala City_Sina Technology_Sina