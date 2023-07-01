Validated the detention of the 17-year-old accused of killing Michelle – breaking latest news

The arrest of the 17-year-old accused of the murder of Michelle Maria Causo has been validated. The young man, who has to answer for voluntary homicide, was taken to juvenile detention of Casal del Marmo after the interrogation by the investigating judge which lasted four hours.

The interrogation in front of the investigating judge, at the first reception center in the capital, of the 17-year-old accused of killing his contemporary Michelle Maria Causo in Rome, in the Primavalle district, ended after four hours. Elements may have emerged from the young man’s statements to shed light on various still unclear aspects of the story, including the motive for the murder.

“My daughter was pottering, she assisted the children in the pool during the day, she had the money. The carabinieri found 90 euros in her bedroom, hence this story

of debt is nonsense. What are you doing? Are you killing me because I didn’t give you 40 euros? No, I think that if it’s money that interests you, you can also wait a day. But I repeat, Michelle had the money”. So to Corriere della Sera Daniela Bertoneri, the mother of Michelle Causo.

“I think it was all premeditated – she adds – He called her on the phone twice on Wednesday, the day she died. He already had that intention, evidently. And then at home you don’t usually have such big plastic bags for garbage. He had already obtained them, I believe”. But why? “Perhaps my daughter had discovered something shady, that boy was spreading videos of young girls on social networks, perhaps my daughter wanted to protect her friend from possible blackmail. Or perhaps he had fallen in love with her and killed her when she refused.”

Compared to the suspected boy, “I’ve talked to him a few times, he seemed fine. Now I think he might really have a dark side, a black soul that we didn’t know.” The woman has doubts that he could have done it all by himself: “Too dry. How could he carry the corpse of a 60 kilo girl by himself?”. Now she expects “justice, of course.”