After his arrival at Colombiaafter the Venezuelan government deported her to Colombia, former congresswoman Aida Merlano, stated that “I come to face justice for the crimes I committed.”

He also said that he came to demonstrate his “innocence”.

The former senator, who had been a fugitive from Colombian justice in Venezuela for more than three years, arrived at El Dorado International Airport in Bogotá amid the strictest security measures.

The former leader also stated that she fears for her life, for which she asked President Gustavo Petro to reinforce her security, because she has been a victim of “threats, attacks and kidnappings”.

Requests

Merlano was sent to Colombia under the figure of deportation, in response to repeated requests from the Colombian State for her to was handed over to Colombian justice and was received by Colombian Migration.

As will be remembered, Merlano was sentenced by the Supreme Court of Justice in 2019 for the crimes of conspiracy to commit a crimeillegal possession of firearms and corruption of the voter.

The former senator has a Interpol red notice and had already expressed his desire to return to the country to “show face”.

From the airport, was transferred to the offices of the Dijin to formalize his capture as he had announced.

The Minister of Justice, Néstor Osuna, had already stated that once he arrived in Colombiathe former congresswoman would be recaptured and it is most probable that she will be confined again in the El Buen Pastor prison in Bogotá.

Comments