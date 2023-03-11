Home News Venezuela deported former congresswoman Aida Merlano
News

Venezuela deported former congresswoman Aida Merlano

by admin
Venezuela deported former congresswoman Aida Merlano

After his arrival at Colombiaafter the Venezuelan government deported her to Colombia, former congresswoman Aida Merlano, stated that “I come to face justice for the crimes I committed.”

He also said that he came to demonstrate his “innocence”.

The former senator, who had been a fugitive from Colombian justice in Venezuela for more than three years, arrived at El Dorado International Airport in Bogotá amid the strictest security measures.

The former leader also stated that she fears for her life, for which she asked President Gustavo Petro to reinforce her security, because she has been a victim of “threats, attacks and kidnappings”.

Requests

Merlano was sent to Colombia under the figure of deportation, in response to repeated requests from the Colombian State for her to was handed over to Colombian justice and was received by Colombian Migration.

As will be remembered, Merlano was sentenced by the Supreme Court of Justice in 2019 for the crimes of conspiracy to commit a crimeillegal possession of firearms and corruption of the voter.

The former senator has a Interpol red notice and had already expressed his desire to return to the country to “show face”.

From the airport, was transferred to the offices of the Dijin to formalize his capture as he had announced.

The Minister of Justice, Néstor Osuna, had already stated that once he arrived in Colombiathe former congresswoman would be recaptured and it is most probable that she will be confined again in the El Buen Pastor prison in Bogotá.

Comments

You may also like

“The End Documentary”… Why did Hariri resign as...

Boric maintains that he will insist on his...

Bolivia and Colombia call for end to ban...

The authorities prevent Al-Bashir from the funeral of...

Beautiful luminous waves on the beaches of Bahía...

A voice for the people of Iran

Teo Yoo, living together with wife Nikki Lee...

The Botanical Garden of Boyacá reopens its doors...

Elliott Wave Analysis: Strong DAX defies DJI weakness

Mounib calls on Moroccans to “resist fear” and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy