Among the candidates for mayor of Palmira -where there is a proliferation of candidates for this position-, Víctor Ramos is, until now, the one who is most seen on the streets of the city.

Ramos is dedicated to touring the town of Las Palmas, as part of the process of collecting signatures to register his candidacy, and he is taking advantage of this activity to speak with the residents of Palmyra who, according to him, complain a lot about the current administration.

The candidate is a harsh critic of Mayor Óscar Escobar, to the point that he maintains that “Palmira has not advanced” during the last three years, because the current government “has only been improvisation.”

“That’s why there are so many candidates for mayor of Palmira, because Óscar Escobar graduated everyone who wants to be mayor,” said the former manager of Imder Palmira.

“There was nonconformity, people did not want anything with the political class, but the boy was not prepared to be mayor,” added the candidate.

Víctor Ramos was manager of Imder between 2010 and 2020, during the three consecutive administrations of the U Party in Palmira, and then he was assistant manager of Indervalle, a position he held until September last year, when he resigned to start his campaign.

Signatures or the U?

Although many identify him with the Partido de la U, Ramos insists that his candidacy will seek signatures. “The issue is not the party, the issue is the capacity of the person; Here, regardless of a political group, there are people who do their job effectively, as I have done, ”said the candidate, who recalled the process of physical and competitive transformation that he undertook at the head of Inder Palmira.

“We are focused on the issue of collecting signatures, because we are doing the exercise as it is, it is not to make ourselves visible and then aspire for a party, that would be the last option,” said Víctor Ramos.

“I’m running for signatures because everyone fits here, several parties have called me and can give me their endorsement, but what I want is to create a great coalition, everyone who wants to work for Palmira fits here,” added the candidate.

Among the bids that will be held this year for the mayoralties of Valle del Cauca, that of Palmira promises to be one of the most interesting.

Also read on Graffiti:

Comments