“My God is very great, I hope the reckless drivers who use the roads to compete understand that daring is not measured in kilometers per hour. I thank the nurses and doctors at the Sesquilé hospital for their timely help. Riding a bike cannot be a death sentence“, wrote the former director of the Police, Rodolfo Palomino.

Despite the spectacular nature of the accident and the fact that the bicycle was damaged, General Rodolfo Palomino is recovering satisfactorily and did not suffer serious injuries. Palomino was carriedado to the Sesquilé hospital due to a blow to the hip and later transferred to the Central Police Hospital awaiting examinations to rule out a hip fracture.

In the video it is possible to see that three cars were going at full speed and apparently they were competing at high speed on public roads. The authorities call to avoid these behaviors to avoid exposing the lives of drivers or other road agents who can be seen immersed in these clandestine races.

