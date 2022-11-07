Despite the stop sign, the car left, overwhelming the deputy commander of the Mogliano brigade Silvia Vecchiato. Wounded, she was transported to Ca ‘Foncello.

The incident took place on Sunday 6 November around 5 pm when the security guard of the Inter-municipal body of Preganziol, Casier and Moglianowas coordinating the road system as part of the event dedicated to San Martino which took place on Saturday and Sunday in the center of Mogliano.

The deputy commander was stopping the cars at the pedestrian crossing in front of the church of Santa Maria Assunta, when a car exiting via De Gasperi did not respect the alt. The elderly driver of the Fiat Punto, instead of braking in front of the signal from the security guard, pressed her foot on the accelerator, overwhelming Silvia Vecchiato and making her fall to the ground. In the area there was a colleague who was working on other detours, who immediately came to the rescue of the deputy commander, who was injured.

After the rescue was called in Mogliano, Suem118 intervened and brought the first treatment to the deputy commander on the spot and then transferred her to Ca ‘Foncello to ascertain. Fortunately for her, nothing serious.

In the center of Mogliano there was also the mayor Davide Bortolato who was participating in the demonstration for San Martinio, and immediately rushed to ascertain the conditions of the policewoman. The accident occurred in front of the eyes of several people, who are in the area for the demonstration that had involved the closure of some streets to traffic. It was forbidden to move from the square to the intersection with via De Gasperi and via XIV Maggio. The carabinieri also arrived in Mogliano.

There seems to be little to clarify on the dynamics, given how many people witnessed the scene. It remains to be understood how it was possible not to stop in front of the alt of the deputy commander of the Local Police. Perhaps the woman behind the wheel of the Punto was distracted, and looking for no one to arrive from one side, she did not see that in front of her there was the policewoman to stop the traffic. Or maybe you made a mistake in pressing the pedals, pressing the accelerator instead of the brake, thus overwhelming the deputy commander of the brigade.