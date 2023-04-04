news-txt”>

“I believe that the nature of the general interest of the Italian economy is the greatest legacy that has been left by the Bank of Italy in these first fifty years”. The governor of the Bank of Italy Ignazio Visco thus concluded his speech today in Cagliari during the meeting organized by the University of Cagliari and the Bank of Italy for the presentation of the volume ‘History of the Bank of Italy: Formation and evolution of a central bank, 1893-1943’ by the economist Gianni Toniolo, in the Great Hall of the University rectorate. It is the first volume of a work that should have continued to the present day, but which remains unfinished due to the death of the author on November 12, 2022 at the age of 80.

Quoting Bonaldo Stringher, the first governor of the Bank of Italy, Visco summed up the objectives of his twelve years at the helm of Bank of Italy which will end, as he himself announced a few days ago, in November: “Municipality must be the intention of improve the conditions of national activity and the fate, but sharing of intentions does not mean renouncing full autonomy in the exercise of credit within the confines of the laws and statutes – reports the governor -. And he concludes that he would always strive to protect the reasons of the shareholders, always keeping an eye on the general interest of the Italian economy”.

Among those present were two former presidents of the Region, Renato Soru and Francesco Pigliaru, a former president of the Regional Council, Giacomo Spissu, president of the Sardinia Foundation, but none of the current council. And then the president of the Court of Auditors of Sardinia, Donata Cabras, the attorney general of Cagliari, Luigi Patronaggio, the director of the Cagliari branch of the Bank of Italy, Stefano Barra, and the president of the regional commission Abi Sardinia, Giuseppe Cuccurese. Visco’s speech, which also cited Giorgio Asproni and the parliamentary debate that arose around the establishment of a branch of the bank in Sardinia in the early twentieth century, was preceded by that of the rector of the University Francesco Mola.