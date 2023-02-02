Jiangmen Daily News (Lin Jiebin, Wu Weiye, Wu Bing, Wang Hongtao, Fuxin) At the beginning of the new year, Governor Wang Weizhong went to Jiangmen City from January 31 to February 1 to go deep into villages, enterprises, and major projects, and fully implement the party’s 20th The great spirit and the spirit of the Central Economic Work Conference and the Central Rural Work Conference, conscientiously implement the requirements of the Second Plenary Session of the 13th Provincial Party Committee, the Provincial Economic Work Conference, the Provincial Two Sessions and the Provincial High-quality Development Conference to conduct research and condolences to grassroots cadres and workers He also extended New Year blessings, emphasizing that it is necessary to concentrate and energize, to show new deeds, to develop a new atmosphere, and to create a new situation in promoting high-quality development.

Kaiping Diaolou and Villages is the first world cultural heritage in Guangdong. Wang Weizhong went to Zili Village Diaolou Group and Chikan Overseas Chinese Ancient Town to investigate and investigate the implementation of the “Hundred Counties, Thousands of Towns and Thousands of Villages High-Quality Development Project” to learn more about rural revitalization, tourism consumption, overseas Chinese cultural construction, and the protection, development and utilization of world cultural heritage. He pointed out that it is necessary to strengthen the protection and revitalization of cultural relics, continue the historical features of ancient towns and villages, dig deep into the cultural resources of overseas Chinese, innovate communication methods, create literary and artistic masterpieces, and tell stories about the hometown of overseas Chinese. It is necessary to enrich tourism formats, improve service capabilities, cultivate and expand the leisure tourism industry, and build a beautiful village that is livable, suitable for business, and beautiful.

Wang Weizhong went to Taishan Nuclear Power Joint Venture Co., Ltd. and Guoneng Guangdong Taishan Power Generation Company to gain an in-depth understanding of the production and operation of the enterprises, investigate and investigate the planning and construction layout of energy projects in Jiangmen City, and required scientific planning and accelerated construction of a number of energy projects to provide high-quality development. Strong support. In the Guanghai Bay Economic Development Zone, Wang Weizhong listened carefully to the report on the orderly transfer of industries undertaken by the Daguanghai Bay and other park platforms, and had an in-depth understanding of the progress of the construction of transportation infrastructure such as the Huangmaohai Cross-sea Passage. In the “golden period” of spring construction, go all out to promote the construction of major platforms and major projects.

Wang Weizhong went to the front line of production and R&D of enterprises such as Lee Kum Kee and DEREN Electronic Technology, conducted an in-depth investigation on the situation of supporting service enterprises in Jiangmen City, encouraged enterprises to strengthen their confidence, seize opportunities, strengthen scientific and technological research and development, strengthen product innovation, actively explore the market, and develop in high quality To become stronger, better and bigger in the middle, the local party committee and government are required to insist on the leadership of the manufacturing industry, take the initiative to serve the front, strengthen the guarantee of elements, and solve problems and do practical things for the enterprise with heart and soul.

Wang Weizhong emphasized that Jiangmen City must fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches and important instructions to Guangdong, and implement the new development concept completely, accurately and comprehensively in accordance with the work arrangements of the Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government , Anchor the primary task of high-quality development, effectively enhance the sense of responsibility, mission, and urgency, seize the day, act quickly, work hard, and promote high-quality development with new responsibilities and new actions to achieve new results. It is necessary to conduct in-depth investigation and research, follow the mass line, understand social conditions and public opinions, and focus on implementation. It is necessary to solidly promote the “high-quality development project of hundreds of counties, thousands of towns and thousands of villages”, vigorously develop the county economy, enhance the endogenous development momentum of counties, towns and villages, accelerate the construction of rural revitalization demonstration belts, and improve the core provenance and key agricultural machinery equipment R & D and application level, actively Develop marine pastures and deep sea aquaculture, and promote the coordinated development of urban and rural areas. It is necessary to focus on the construction of major projects to expand effective investment, and the provinces and cities will work together to focus on the construction of key projects, and do a solid job in the preliminary work of the projects to ensure that the projects can be opened as early as possible, as soon as they can be opened, and as quickly as possible, so as to form more real objects workload. Based on the real economy, adhere to the manufacturing industry, support enterprises to carry out technological transformation, vigorously develop the deep processing of agricultural products and the food industry, cultivate more specialized, special and new and individual champion enterprises, and develop and expand a new generation of electronic information, high-end equipment manufacturing, new Strategic industries such as energy and new materials will lay a solid foundation for high-quality development. It is necessary to adhere to “government promotion, enterprise main body, market operation, and win-win cooperation”, make good use of the new assistance and cooperation mechanism, give full play to the advantages of land resource elements, promote the construction of large-scale industrial clusters and various industrial parks at a high level, and accelerate the creation of marketization The rule of law internationalizes the business environment, and continues to improve the ability to undertake the orderly transfer of industries. It is necessary to do a good job in the article of “overseas Chinese” in the new era, increase investment promotion, gather overseas Chinese hearts, overseas Chinese strength, and overseas Chinese intelligence, and promote high-quality development to a new level.

Provincial leader Zhang Hu participated in the investigation. Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, Secretary of the Party Group and Director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, Chen Anming, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor Wu Xiaohui, and city leaders Cai Dewei, Liu Jie, Li Huiwen, Zheng Xiaoyi, and Lin Jiansheng accompanied the investigation.