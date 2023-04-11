Mohamed Envy

Although stupidity is neither a virus nor a germ, it can be contagious; That is, transferable from one person to another or from one group to another (as happens in yawning, for example; when someone yawns next to you, there is a high probability that you will yawn as well, and another group of people in the vicinity yawn). This possibility (the possibility of infection with stupidity) does not depend on any branch of science that is concerned with the genes of stupidity and intelligence or those that study the nature and forms of infection, but is limited to what can be called the phenomenon of influence and vulnerability.

From this perspective, we can talk about the role of the environment and the environment. A person who lives in the midst of a group of idiots may become stupid, even if he is smart. vice versa; A stupid person may become intelligent if he lives among a group of intelligent people. This raises the issue of inherited and acquired, whether it is stupidity or intelligence.

The recipe for stupidity or intelligence doesn’t just stick to people; It also refers to collective entities, such as political systems. And we have a good example in our eastern neighbor. Stupidity has become a purely Algerian brand, whether in its hereditary or acquired aspect, as we demonstrated in a previous article entitled “Stupidity in Algeria is hereditary or acquired? (It was published on several Moroccan websites and in the “Socialist Union” newspaper on April 4, 2023). Algerian stupidity has a unique feature, which is that it is highly contagious, and is able to cross borders like the Corona virus and other powerful viruses. It may be transmitted through gas pipelines to the countries that Algeria’s gas reaches directly, or through checks that the regime generously distributes to state regimes and associations to ensure its hostility to Morocco.

In order to realize the reality and seriousness of this infection, it is enough to look at what is happening in some countries closely related to Algeria, such as Tunisia, France and South Africa. The list may extend to other countries in Africa, South America and Asia.

We remember what happened in Tunisia on the occasion of the Japan-Africa Forum, where the Tunisian President, Kais Said, singled out an official reception for the President of the Southern Republic of Algeria, Ibrahim Bin Battoush, on the land from which the spark of what was called the Arab Spring was launched, which wiped everything out in some totalitarian Arab countries. This spark ended the reign of Ali in Tunisia.

Since the aforementioned incident (Istiqlal Ibn Battoush), and Qais Saeed, who put his hand in the hand of the chief of the fools, Abdul Majeed Tebboune, and he does actions that only come from fools or fools. He made decisions that deeply struck the gains of the Tunisian people in the field of democracy and human rights, and caused social and economic crises that made the country take steps back. This would not have happened if the Tunisian president had not acted with political and diplomatic stupidity, as well as with idiocy that appeared in his conduct and management of the country’s internal and external affairs. Tunisia, with which he used to set an example in institutional work, economy, trade, tourism, etc., became, during his reign, a mere province of the Algerian military regime, and suffered from what Algeria suffered from.

Despite the academic level of Qais Said, it did not help him escape the trap of Algerian stupidity. Abdul Majeed Tebboune was able to drag the inhabitant of the Carthage Palace into the ranks of the idiots. Thus, he has become characterized by their characteristics such as stubbornness, arrogance, and arrogance, and he performs actions that indicate a lack of understanding and limited awareness.

And if we look at Europe, and specifically at France, and look at the events that are taking place in it today, we easily realize that stupidity has settled in the Elysee Palace. Emmanuel Macron, through his stubbornness and insistence on not responding to the demands of the French street, gave evidence that he is as stupid as Qais Saeed. And both of them were infected with the stupidity of the inhabitant of the Mouradia Palace. The impact of this infection is clearly visible on the two men together and on the general situation in their countries, despite the vast rift between the two countries, whether in terms of political, economic, social, cultural, geo-political or other conditions.

With Macron, France took steps backward in the field of human rights, freedom of expression, the press, and the right to demonstrate, as Paris became living in the worst situation for human rights, freedom of expression, and the press. Without talking about the violence practiced by the police against the demonstrators, we will suffice, with regard to freedom of opinion and the press, by referring to the expulsion of a French journalist of Moroccan origin because of his use of the phrase Moroccan Sahara in a television news report. In recent days, the concerned journalist has been subjected to a judicial investigation, as if he had harmed the security of the French state. Has France become suffering from the complex of Morocco, just like its North African region?

This situation has worsened since Macron’s friendship with the stupidest head of state in North Africa and the most reckless regime in North Africa has been strengthened. Macron’s recent actions clearly indicate that he has been infected with Algerian stupidity. This stupidity is evident in the choice of lying as a method and method, like that of Abdel Majeed Sheraton, in foreign relations. For example, but not limited to, he denied, falsely and slander, his political and moral responsibility in offending Morocco by the European Parliament at the instigation of the party team that he founded and heads.

It seems that the visit of the French President to Algeria was the cause of Algerian stupidity leaking into the Elysee Palace. Perhaps the warm embrace between the two presidents and their exchange of intimate kisses caused the interaction of the active genes of stupidity in Tebboune with the latent genes of stupidity in Macron, and “excitation” occurred as a result of a kind of reverberation, or what is called “echophenomena.”

It seems that South Africa is following in the same footsteps as Tunisia and France. It is more correct that these last two are the ones who followed in the footsteps of South Africa. for the latter had been infected before them; What day did it form with Algeria an axis hostile to the territorial integrity of Morocco? Those who follow the situation in this African country record that it has declined in many areas due to its alignment with Algeria.

Waiting for what will happen in Kenya, Colombia and other African and Latin American countries, and perhaps even in Europe and Asia, as long as the diplomacy of checks is operational, and evoking the conclusion reached by Dr. Manar Al-Sulaimi, the most beautiful of which is in the phrase “the cabanas are on their way as a suit”, we affirm, in harmony With this conclusion, the Algerian regime is ill-fated, and everyone who approaches it and succumbs to its whims will only contract the infection of stupidity and be touched by ulcers.

Beware of contagion with Algerian stupidity, whether at the level of individuals or at the level of collective or collective entities. We have cited examples in which the individual is mixed with the collective or the collective; When it comes to a head of state, the contagion is both personal (the president as a person) and public (the president as a representative of the state or system).

And I issued this warning only because I felt the danger of infection on a personal level. Because of my excessive interest in stupidity in Algeria, I almost fell into a taboo and shared with the elites of this country’s regime some of their characteristics and some of their insolence and insignificance. Oh God, I was warned!!!

Meknes on April 9, 2023