‘White smoke’, the protest of the indigenous communities rose

Under the management of the governor of Risaralda Victor Manuel Tamayo Vargas before the Ministry of National Education, seeking to improve the quality of education, the indigenous communities of Risaralda lifted the educational emergency that they had had since last April 10.

Increase in coverage and attention throughout the calendar in the PAE School Food Program, installation of mobile kitchens, endowment, improvement of educational infrastructure -with a prior visit to the territory, holding a technical work table to analyze the increase in the teaching staff and the socialization of a decree for their appointment, were some of the commitments acquired by the Ministry of National Education, during the meeting held with the indigenous leaders throughout the day yesterday.

The indigenous communities recognized the support and constant commitment of the departmental administration headed by Governor Tamayo to improve their living conditions, where more than $15 billion have been invested, of which more than $7 billion have been focused on educational issues.

Given

On April 26, a work group will begin to review the expansion of positions for indigenous teachers, and on June 13, the report on this management will be presented to the indigenous communities.

Abadío Green

Ethnic representative Ministry of Education

“Education is a tool to return to our ancestors, to begin a dialogue with the territory, which is what the compañeros are asking for, we are making a presidential decree that is about to be signed and if that decree comes out it would save all the problems at an educational level , because the state would deliver the resources to the indigenous peoples, the other thing that we are building in the country is a system of systems, because President Petro promised in his campaign to get the transitory decree that I just said, in the month of May would be protocolizing the CEIP standard”.

Leonardo Gomez

Departmental Education Secretary

“The participation of the Government of Risaralda in this table was to accompany the indigenous communities and to guarantee that the commitments assumed by the Ministry of National Education are fulfilled in a short period of time, it is important to highlight the commitment of the National Government with the indigenous communities of Risaralda, promised to increase the quotas of the PAE, guaranteeing coverage for indigenous communities, until the last day of classes, second, it also promised to carry out an on-site visit in all the indigenous reservations of Risaralda to review the educational infrastructure of school restaurants in the community”.