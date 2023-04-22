Tenways presents the new AGO X e-bike – Sport Marketing News

TENWAYS, the expert brand of urban mobility, presents its latest e-bike: AGO X. A versatile mid-engine model that combines a winning balance between reliability and fun.

Unlike existing TENWAYS models powered by a combination of belt-driven rear hub motors, the AGO X features an impressive pairing of Bafang M410 mid-motor and Shimano 10-speed transmission. With a maximum engine torque of 80Nm, this setup is optimized for quick acceleration, carrying heavy loads and negotiating steep inclines with ease.

The model has a robust structure, compatible with a range of accessories, and is equipped with a rear rack that can support up to 25 kg of load. The 29″ CST puncture-proof tires guarantee the necessary traction on any road surface. STVZO compliant front and rear lights are integrated into the frame, while the Selle Royal saddle and riser handlebar ensure a comfortable ride. The roughest terrain, beyond the urban roads, is easily managed thanks to features such as the SR SUNTOUR lockout fork and Shimano hydraulic disc brakes, which increase the versatility of the e-bike.

The responsive torque sensor of the Bafang motor ensures a smooth and intuitive pedaling experience, while when it comes to range, the perfectly integrated 504Wh portable battery is capable of offering up to 100 km of pedal assistance.

In line with TENWAYS’ aim to contribute to a greener and more sustainable world, this model has been created to provide performance equivalent to models of twice the value while offering advantageous value for money.

Thanks to rapid expansion in 2022, and an ever-expanding range of e-bikes, TENWAYS is supporting substantial online and offline sales. Its network of dealers in 17 European countries continues to grow as the brand’s reputation for quality, value and customer service continues to grow. In addition, TENWAYS has recently launched its grand plan to set up service centers in major European cities.

AGO X will be sold on the TENWAYS website for €2,399, with pre-orders starting April 20 and shipments starting early May.