Today, Wednesday, February 22, the national strike scheduled by the taxi drivers’ union will take place in Cali, which will have mobilizations called “turtle circuits” in which they will reduce the speed of mobility in different parts of the city.

These demonstrations will begin in Cali at 05:00, citing an hour before at the following points:

1. Sameco, Menga in el norte de Cali.

2. Commerce Bridge in the northeast.

3. Alfonso Lopez in the east.

4. Garden City in the south.

5. The Portada al Mar in the west.

6. The Transport Terminal in the center of the city.

Given this, the Cali District Authorities defined the operational plans to guarantee both the mobility of Cali residents and the constitutional right to protest.

The Secretaries of Security and Justice, Mobility, the Metropolitan Police, the National Army and other agencies of the Cali Mayor’s Office strategically devised a plan to address the different situations that may arise

during the course of the strike.

“I want to tell the entire community that we have prepared ourselves so that on February 22 the citizens of Cali have the least possible impact in the face of the strike that the taxi drivers have scheduled. In all the concentration points, we will have coexistence managers promoting that the mobilizations develop peacefully and seeking friendly solutions to any type of conflict that may arise. However, the Public Force will be strategically deployed and ready to deal with any type of blockade and restore public order if it were to be put at risk,” said the Secretary of Security and Justice, Jimmy Dranguet Rodríguez.

The Unified Command Post, PMU, will be activated from 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, with the purpose of covering any activity prior to the demonstration and being able to attend to a possible extension of the strike.

Taxi drivers union position:

The leader of the taxi drivers’ union, Johnny Rangel, assured that the national taxi drivers’ strike was called to reject informal transportation and increases in fuel prices, and to request the creation of a “penalty regime that enforces the laws.” .

What will mobility be like? Cali with this strike?

William Vallejo, Secretary of District Mobility, indicated that an operational scheme will be deployed with the body of traffic agents seeking to guarantee the displacement of citizens who do not participate in the demonstrations.

“We will seek to maintain mobility guarantees and it is possible that alterations and some temporary deviations may occur due to the displacement of the call for taxi drivers,” warned the head of the mobility agency.

Similarly, it calls on the community to carry out their activities as normal and be attentive to official statements made by the authorities regarding the development of the ‘F22’ mobilizations of taxi drivers in Cali.

