Final go-ahead from the Senate to the Ddl on Competition with 161 votes in favor, 21 against and 2 abstentions. The measure, linked to the PNNR, saw the removal of the law on taxis by the Chamber. The next government, as recalled by the deputy minister of Mise, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, will have to deal with the implementation of the proxies provided.

The Bill reaches its goal without the much debated article 10 on taxis and with the slippage also of the knot of bathing concessions, providing for a delegation to the Government for the reorganization of the matter. PORTS

A decree of the Ministry of Sustainable Infrastructures and Mobility will define the criteria for concessions. A concessionaire is expected to obtain only one concession for each port, but the rule does not apply to hubs of international and national importance. GAS. Article 6 aims to enhance the distribution networks of local authorities with a series of provisions and to speed up the procedures for tenders.

HYDROELECTRIC CONCESSIONS

The Regions will set the criteria that must be followed to carry out the competitions. The procedures will have to be fixed by the end of next year. Some indemnities are foreseen for outgoing dealers.

LOCAL PUBLIC SERVICES

Also in this case, a single text of the Government will reorganize the matter. To give a boost to tenders in public transport, a cut in the National Transport Fund is envisaged for local authorities that have entrusted the services without public tender procedures or through non-compliant tenders. CHARGING COLUMNS

Tenders by motorway concessionaires also to assign charging stations “through competitive, transparent and non-discriminatory procedures, in compliance with the rotation principle”.

WASTE

Article 15 intervenes on tariffs for non-domestic users, providing for new tasks for the Arera and amendments to the Environmental Code where the stipulation of a program agreement on a national basis is envisaged between Conai and autonomous systems and all operators in the sector. of reference with the Anci, with the UPI or with the management bodies of the optimal territorial area.