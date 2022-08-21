bunch

Five pedestrian crossings protected and raised with white stripes on a blue background, are the completion of the safety, from the road profile, of via Garibaldi, the two-way traffic road, which cuts in two the populous hamlet Tonengo di Mazzè, overlooked by houses, shops and the only credit institution left open.

In recent days it has opened a stationery-newsstand in view of the forthcoming construction of the unified primary school complex. The new pedestrian crossing arrives after the construction of a new section of sidewalk in the section south of via 1 ° Maggio which follows the first works started in 2019 with the construction of the walkways on the left side going towards Chivasso and the tracing of the parking spaces, which have been reduced at the points where the carriageway narrows. But new stalls have been obtained from the reconstruction of Piazza Olivero, just in front of the parish church of San Francesco. The hypothesis of making Via Garibaldi one-way is therefore removed. The overall cost was 212 thousand euros made possible by a contribution from the Metropolitan City of Turin, which had requested some improvements from the designers.

«The pedestrian platforms, similar to the one already built in via Rondissone in the hamlet of Casale – explains the mayor Marco Formia – have the aim of slowing down traffic and at the same time protecting pedestrians. Then we will demolish the masonry fence of an old building that we have purchased and which is located at the intersection with via 1 ° Maggio. A widening will be created capable of giving “breath” to an area where road traffic was restricted. We will then think about the recovery of the small building ». Therefore, the hypothesis, conceived at first but difficult to implement, for the experimentation of a one-way street along via Garibaldi, the scene of serious accidents in recent years, is skipped. A pensioner hit by a truck while crossing the road had also lost her life. The traders immediately opposed the design hypothesis, convinced that it would constitute a penalty for their activities already heavily affected by the crisis. The long time of the lockdown and the pandemic had then postponed the meeting that the mayor intended to organize with the traders to deal with the problem of parking spaces and one-way street. «This is a complex solution – adds Formia – which we will study in detail, together with the reorganization of the parking spaces». A variant in progress, on the other hand, had resolved the critical issues that many, including the opposition council group, had raised during the reconstruction of the second stretch of sidewalk in via Garibaldi. The work to make the street safe began in 2018 with the construction of the sidewalk on the right side along a stretch of about 500 meters, starting from the former kindergarten up to Piazza Sandro Pertini. The old sidewalks were narrow, with architectural barriers and damaged by the wear and tear of time. –

L. M.