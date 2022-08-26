UDINE. She was walking in Viale Trieste, in Udine, when she was hit by a car. It happened around 9.30pm on Thursday 25th August. The causes of the accident are still to be ascertained by the carabinieri of Udine, who arrived on site for the surveys.

The woman, who as a result of the impact ended up under the car, was transported to the hospital by an ambulance: her conditions are serious. The car finished its run against a curb.