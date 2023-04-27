The CCP has recently dispatched a large number of “agricultural management” to the countryside. According to online videos, the agricultural management is catching chickens and killing dogs, digging and destroying fields, and collecting various fees from farmers per head. Analysts believe that Xi Jinping’s establishment of agricultural management is to prepare for strong winds and waves.

Some netizens concluded that the main responsibilities of agricultural management include: firstly, burials are strictly prohibited, and offenders are fined; secondly, it is forbidden to grow melons, fruits and vegetables at the door of houses; Burning firewood is also strictly prohibited, and the burning of domestic garbage and straw is strictly prohibited, and offenders are fined; fireworks and firecrackers are strictly prohibited on the fifth New Year, and offenders are fined; in the sixth village, only crops such as grain can be grown, and other plants are strictly prohibited.

The netizen’s third elder brother Qiangzi posted: The agricultural management first inspected the agricultural machinery, and all of my family’s farms violated the regulations. Do you want to plant this farmland? First, agricultural machinery must have a driver’s license. Can a driver’s license be taken at the age of 60? Most of the farmers are old people. If you can’t get a driver’s license, don’t you want to grow crops? Second, agricultural machinery requires annual inspection, which costs money! Farmers originally lost money in farming. It takes two years to grow 10,000 catties of grain. Without three or four laborers, it is impossible to do it. After this, the annual income of one person is less than 3,000 yuan. This is a blow to farmers’ confidence in farming! Third, it is estimated that more than 60% of the agricultural machinery will be scrapped, and all the agricultural machinery will be replaced with new ones. How many years will it take to recover the cost? In the end, we would like to say that if the regulation on peasants goes online, it will deal a devastating blow to the fragile rural areas.

Wang Juntao, head of the Overseas Branch of the China Democracy Party, analyzed in the “Elite Forum” that Xi Jinping knows that the series of policies and measures he is currently implementing may cause chaos in China. The police system currently controlled by Wang Xiaohong in the cities is relatively weak in the countryside. Xi Jinping needs to give the local government a team to suppress all kinds of accidents that may occur in the countryside, or farmers’ resistance.

Veteran media person Yan Chungou posted on Facebook on April 25 that a large number of unemployed migrant workers were forced to return to their hometowns this year. If they see the prospect, they will look for opportunities to vent their dissatisfaction with the government. In this way, the Chinese countryside will accumulate terrible political resistance energy.

Yan Chungou analyzed that the CCP should have tried to find a way to help the migrant workers who lost their jobs and returned to their hometowns, but now they send agricultural management to the door, and they only want to force the migrant workers to a dead end.

Yan Chungou said that the CCP’s agricultural management runs rampant in the countryside, and its actions violate the laws of nature. For example, some agricultural management used excavators to level the hillside and build the entire mountain into terraced fields. There is a water source on the hillside, and the spring water flows down, and each terraced field is irrigated with natural water. If there is no running water on the mountain, how can the farmland be irrigated? Yan Chungou said that there are many “chitupu” in his hometown, where only sweet potatoes and peanuts can be grown. No matter how the land is transformed, rice cannot be grown. In the end, the forests and fruit trees were destroyed, and the food could not be grown. The people were suffering. The farmers were only worried about the way out, but now they are oppressed by the agricultural management. Seeing the crisis of life and death, they understand that the ultimate way out is to overthrow this inhuman dictatorship. . Originally, agricultural management was to prevent peasants from rebelling, but in the end, because of oppressing peasants, it incited hatred among the people. Mainland China generally presents a scene of the end of the world. People’s grievances are boiling, social turmoil, common people are harming each other, officials and the people are fighting each other, and the whole society is fighting against each other. Waiting for a total outbreak.

Yan Chungou said that the “agricultural management” went to the countryside to do evil, which is the same as the recent provocative remarks made by the CCP’s ambassador to France, Lu Shaye, against the sovereignty of Eastern European countries.

