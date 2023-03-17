The Volkswagen Transporter is back, sure, but how serious in these modern times. The T6 is still glamorous, but has an austere design that departs decidedly from the smooth lines and breezy appearance of its mythical ancestors.

Who loved and still appreciates the good old German minibuses he remembers how colorful and quirky they were. Many have dreamed at least once of being able to travel aimlessly aboard a T1 or a T2, in their most famous and loved versions, such as Bully, Westphalia o Bay.

These mini buses have been able to conquer thousands of enthusiasts all over the world, from Hippies to lovers of the outdoor on four wheels with a particular fondness for vintage.

Here is a collection of Most beautiful Volkswagen Transporters and colors found on the net.

