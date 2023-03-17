Home Sports 15 pulmini Volkswagen – SportOutdoor24
Sports

15 pulmini Volkswagen – SportOutdoor24

by admin
15 pulmini Volkswagen – SportOutdoor24

The Volkswagen Transporter is back, sure, but how serious in these modern times. The T6 is still glamorous, but has an austere design that departs decidedly from the smooth lines and breezy appearance of its mythical ancestors.

Who loved and still appreciates the good old German minibuses he remembers how colorful and quirky they were. Many have dreamed at least once of being able to travel aimlessly aboard a T1 or a T2, in their most famous and loved versions, such as Bully, Westphalia o Bay.

These mini buses have been able to conquer thousands of enthusiasts all over the world, from Hippies to lovers of the outdoor on four wheels with a particular fondness for vintage.

Here is a collection of Most beautiful Volkswagen Transporters and colors found on the net.

Read also

Advertising

You may also be interested in…

See also  Chen Yufei won the first Olympic gold medal for the national feather women's singles in nine years

You may also like

LeoVegas.News will be match sponsor of Atalanta-Empoli –...

Kraft dominates qualifying in Vikersund

So has Italian football recovered? — Sportellate.it

OGC Nice will face FC Basel in the...

Serie A2 on TV – Game Of The...

Above all, Van Buren must not sleep, reveals...

Ofner placed fifth at the World Cup finals...

Serie A football company: “budgets in the red”

Naples, ambulance with sirens blaring brings tiktoker to...

Aurélien Sanchez, first Frenchman to win and finish...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy