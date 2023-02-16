February 14, 2022 Season”huawei mobile phone cup“The third round of the playoffs of the National Go League A is about to start. In this round, there are only 4 teams left in the championship group, and who can advance to the final will be decided. As the number one in the regular season, the Supor Hangzhou team, which has been resting for 6 days, also ushered in the opportunity to play again, and the Supor team, which has been paying attention to the game throughout this period, will play against the Zhejiang team tomorrow.





The Zhejiang Zheshang Securities team, which includes Tong Mengcheng, Xu Jiayang and other key players in the team, finally squeezed into the championship group of the playoffs as the eighth place through the outstanding performance in the final round of the regular season.. They played against Quzhou in the first round. After being in desperation at 1:3 in the first round, they stubbornly reversed their opponents and advanced in the second round, and then met with the traditional strong team Chongqing.

Subsequently, the Zhejiang team drew with their opponents 2:2 in the first round, and staged a comeback in the second round. Xu Jiayang came back against the wind when he fell behind his opponent Yang Dingxin by a large margin, and led the team to win 3:1, passing another level.





“The whole team watched the game where Xu Jiayang beat Yang Dingxin. It was really not easy to complete the reversal when the AI ​​judged that Xu Jiayang’s winning percentage was only in single digits.”Before the game on the 13th, Supor team coach Wang Tao said in an interview. The continuous reversal of good shows has undoubtedly boosted the morale of the Zhejiang team.

In this regard, Wang Tao said, “The current strength of the Siege teams is very close, so it is normal for the Zhejiang team to advance. We just need to adjust our state, no matter who the opponent is, grasp our own pace, and we will be fine. .

In addition, because the Zhejiang team is the eighth in the regular season, they have played here step by step. Now their morale and confidence should be relatively strong. The next game should not be easy, and we are also prepared to deal with difficulties. Prepare. “

In the past 6 days, in addition to paying attention to and studying the chess games of the first few teams to play in the playoffs, the Supor team mainly focused on rest and recuperation – had two meals with the players at the hot pot restaurant next to the hotel where the game was held, Let’s go to the surrounding scenic spot Wuhou Temple and stroll around.According to Wang Tao, the team is currently resting well.





In the regular season of this season, the Supor team and the Zhejiang team met once, and the former won with a 3:1 record; and going back to the 2021 regular season, the Supor team also won with a 2:2 record. To win, from the perspective of past results, the Supor team has a certain psychological advantage. In the upcoming battle, whether the Supor team can defend the honor of the defending champions, we will wait and see. (Liao Xugang)

