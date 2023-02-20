On February 19, Chinese player He Jie celebrated after crossing the line. He Jie won the men’s marathon championship with a time of 2 hours, 13 minutes and 29 seconds.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Liang Xu

On the same day, the postponed 2022 Shenzhen Marathon was fired at the Shenzhen Civic Center Square. There are two events in this year’s event: marathon and half marathon.

On February 19, Chinese player He Jie crossed the line in the competition. He Jie won the men’s marathon championship with a time of 2 hours, 13 minutes and 29 seconds.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Liang Xu

On February 19, Chinese player He Jie celebrated after crossing the line. He Jie won the men’s marathon championship with a time of 2 hours, 13 minutes and 29 seconds.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Liang Xu

On February 19, Ethiopian athlete Alema Yehu crossed the line in the competition. She won the women’s marathon championship with a time of 2 hours, 34 minutes and 19 seconds.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Liang Xu

On February 19, the contestants set off in the competition.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Liang Xu

On February 19, the contestants were in the competition.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Liang Xu

On February 19, the contestants were in the competition.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Liang Xu

On February 19, the contestants were in the competition.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Liang Xu

[

责编：刘希尧 ]