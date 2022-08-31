In the early morning of August 31, the US Open ended the first round of singles in the main stage. A total of 5 Chinese players advanced to the second round. Except for the veteran Zhang Shuai, the remaining 4 players are young players of the new generation. Chinese tennis is gradually completing the transition between the old and the new, and the younger generation is about to support the sky.

Men’s Net continues to make history

Wang Xiyu, Zhang Shuai, Zheng Qinwen, Yuan Yue, Wang Xinyu, Zhang Zhizhen and Wu Yibing, a total of 7 Chinese players qualified for the singles main match at this US Open, making history. Among them, the two male players Wu Yibing and Zhang Zhizhen also refreshed the history one after another. The former is the first mainland Chinese player to enter the US Open men’s singles main match, and then Zhang Zhizhen, who also advanced from the qualifying round, is the first Chinese men’s tennis player to participate in two different venues. Type Grand Slam main draw player. While their personal popularity has risen rapidly, it has also made fans have more expectations.

In the first match day, Zhang Zhizhen took the lead, and he had the opportunity to make history again. After winning the first two sets, Zhang Zhizhen won a total of 7 match points in the third set, but failed to fulfill them, and was eventually reversed and eliminated by Dutch player Van Letthoven. Fortunately, Wu Yibing, who played later, did not live up to his hopes. Facing the 31st seed Bashilashvili in the tournament, he won three consecutive sets, not only defeated the top 50 players in the world for the first time in his career, but also won the Chinese mainland in the Open Era. A male player’s first win in a major championship. On the same day, Wang Xiyu and Zhang Shuai also successfully advanced to the next round.

Zheng Qinwen reverses Grand Slam winner

In the second match day in the early morning of August 31, a total of 3 players including Zheng Qinwen, Yuan Yue, and Wang Xinyu played in the Chinese legion. Among them, Zheng Qinwen, who has high expectations, is facing Ostapenko, the former Grand Slam winner and the 16th seed in the tournament. In this campaign, Zheng Qinwen performed very well in the serving session, hitting 21 ACEs throughout the game. Zheng Qinwen won the first set 6:3, and Ostapenko responded with a 6:3 in the second set. Zheng Qinwen was behind 0:2 at the beginning of the final set, but the teenager showed his “big heart” at this time, tenaciously tied the score to 4:4, and then won two consecutive games to seal the victory with 6:4.

Yuan Yue played equally well, defeating Australian player Frith in straight sets 6:3 and 6:2, ushering in the first major victory of his career and the first victory at the tour level. . After losing the first set, Wang Xinyu missed the lead in the second set and eventually lost to Czech star Fruvertova.

Follow-up someone can look forward to the future

In this way, after the end of the first round of singles competition, a total of 5 members of the Chinese Legion entered the second round. Except for Zhang Shuai, who is 33 years old, the rest of the players are “back waves”. Yuan Yue, the oldest of the four, is under 24 years old, Wu Yibing is under 23 years old, Wang Xiyu and Zheng Qinwen are “post-00” players, of which Zheng Qinwen is only 19 years old.

Not only is there a large number of players, but young players still have a lot of room for improvement while gradually realizing their talents and showing their strength. Take Zheng Qinwen as an example. This “Xiaoya”, who is also from Hubei like Li Na, has made an eye-catching appearance in this year’s international arena. At the beginning of the year, the Australian Open entered the top 64, and the French Open and Wimbledon also entered the top 16 and Wimbledon respectively. Top 32. The promotion to the second round of the US Open also enabled her to achieve an achievement that even Li Na has never had before, that is, she made her debut in the four major championships and passed the first round, which also shows that she has different types of venues. vulgar performance. Due to the strong upward momentum, Zheng Qinwen is even optimistic about becoming the biggest dark horse of this US Open. Some foreign experts predict that he will be able to rank among the top four.

“Golden Flower” has some successors, and the Chinese men’s tennis world has also ushered in a good era. In addition to Wu Yibing and Zhang Zhizhen, the 17-year-old teenager Shang Juncheng, who has just won one championship and one Asian in two consecutive ATP challenges, is also worth looking forward to. This “troika” will lead the China Men’s Network to move forward towards the dream.

Yan Bin, chief reporter of Xi’an Newspaper Omnimedia