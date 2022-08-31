On Wednesday (August 31), the China Disciplinary Inspection and Supervision News published a signed commentary, emphasizing that choosing to “lay flat” is a disregard for life, and the price paid by the country for “laying flat” will be unbearable in China. The article said that there is no way out for “laying flat”, and the epidemic prevention and control must calculate large accounts, long-term accounts, and dynamic accounts. Perseverance is victory, persistence will lead to victory, persistence will surely lead to victory.

The article first listed that more than 5.75 million people in Japan have been infected with the coronavirus in the past 28 days, and the medical system has collapsed. Due to the virus, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had to miss the 8th African Development Conference; Germany’s “relaxation-tightening” repeated The number of infected people has been rising and falling, and it is difficult to find an ideal strategy; the cumulative number of deaths from the coronavirus in the United States has exceeded 1.04 million, and the epidemic prevention economy has both been out of order.

The article quoted Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, as saying, “‘Laying flat’ is actually a helpless choice for other countries. Just ‘lie down'”. After some countries “lay flat”, the number of cases and deaths has increased significantly. At this time, these countries have tightened their prevention and control strategies and added other prevention and control measures.

The article takes Anhui as an example, saying that Anhui is a major grain-producing province in China, and Shou County is a major grain-producing county in Anhui, but the per capita beds of medical and health institutions in Shou County, Anhui are 18.2% lower than the national average. If the statistical situation is focused on rural areas, medical resources will only be more strained.

Taking Anhui Province as an example, in 2021, there will be only 2.85 beds in township health centers per 1,000 rural population. Just imagine, if the epidemic is allowed to spread, the grassroots medical resources will be run on, production and life will be suspended, and then the national food security will be jeopardized.

The article also quoted Li Bin, deputy director of the Chinese Health Commission, as saying, “my country is a country with a large population, with uneven regional development and insufficient medical resources. If we relax epidemic prevention and control and let the virus spread, it will inevitably cause a large number of people to be infected in the short term. Then there will be a large number of severe cases and deaths, and medical and health resources will face a serious risk of running on medical and health resources. The health of a large number of vulnerable groups such as patients with underlying diseases, the elderly, children and pregnant women will bear the brunt of serious threats, and the stable economic and social development will be seriously affected. .”

The article also quoted Dong Yu, executive vice president of the China Development Planning Institute of Tsinghua University, saying that although the proportion of severe cases brought by Omicron has decreased, China‘s population base is large, and no matter how small the incidence of severe cases, the absolute number will be higher. large cases. In particular, the elderly and children may face greater threats to their lives and health, which are unbearable for any responsible government.

The article said that in stark contrast to “lying flat”, China has always adhered to strict prevention and control. Recently, many areas with more than 1,000 cases of Omicron infection have achieved zero new positive cases in society in a relatively short period of time. On August 10, Guo Yanhong, an inspector of the National Health and Health Commission’s Medical Administration and Hospital Administration Bureau, said at the State Council’s joint prevention and control mechanism conference, “The achievement of these achievements is fundamentally due to our unswerving adherence to the ‘foreign prevention and control measures’ determined by the central government. The general strategy of import, internal defense against rebound and the general policy of ‘dynamic clearing’, adopt scientific and strict prevention and control measures, and resolutely control the spread of the epidemic.”

The article also said that epidemic prevention is about life, and development is about livelihood. There is a view that “laying flat” is for economic recovery, and “dynamic clearing” is a drag on economic development. But the opposite is true. The anti-epidemic practice in various places has also repeatedly shown that scientific prevention and control and precise prevention and control are the most effective and least costly prevention and control. Controlling the epidemic at a higher level, at a lower cost, and in a shorter period of time, reducing its impact on economic and social development and people’s production and life, and ensuring the sustainable, healthy and stable development of the economy and society with scientific, precise and effective prevention and control strategies is precisely what ” The careful consideration behind “dynamic clearing”.

At the end of the article, it is said that “lying flat” is a helpless move by some countries after they cannot find an effective epidemic prevention strategy and the epidemic is out of control. It is unscientific and even less clever. “Dynamic reset” is a systematic project, and China‘s institutional advantages ensure that “dynamic reset” can be implemented and effective. Perseverance is victory, persistence will lead to victory, persistence will surely lead to victory. Continuously improving the level of scientific and precise prevention and control will surely achieve the greatest prevention and control effect at the least cost, and minimize the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development.

The epidemic in China is heating up again, with coronavirus cases and asymptomatic patients appearing in many places. China reported 392 new confirmed cases on Tuesday (August 30). Among them, 349 are local cases, including 164 in Sichuan, 45 in Tibet, 36 in Hainan, 25 in Guangdong, 19 in Tianjin, 13 in Heilongjiang, 9 in Qinghai, 7 in Inner Mongolia, 7 in Chongqing, 5 in Liaoning and 5 in Henan. , 4 in Shaanxi, 3 in Shanxi, 1 in Beijing, 1 in Hebei, 1 in Shanghai, 1 in Zhejiang, 1 in Hubei, 1 in Gansu, and 1 in Xinjiang.

China added 1,426 asymptomatic infections on Tuesday, including 1,326 in mainland China, including 674 in Tibet, 107 in Sichuan, 84 in Qinghai, 71 in Liaoning, 69 in Heilongjiang, 41 in Gansu, 38 in Tianjin, 37 in Hebei, and 37 in Xinjiang. 33 cases, 29 in Hainan, 27 in Jiangxi, 27 in Hubei, 26 in Henan, 21 in Guangdong, 16 in Shaanxi, 7 in Guangxi, 5 in Chongqing, 4 in Inner Mongolia, 4 in Shandong, 3 in Jiangsu and 1 in Shanghai , 1 case in Anhui, 1 case in Hunan.