The question is not so much if, but when Shiffrin fixes her fifth big ball (2017-2019, 2022) given a lead of 722 points. The 27-year-old American has the first chance on Friday (10.30 a.m., live on ORF1) in the first of two Super-Gs in Kvitfjell. Because her “sharpest” rival Petra Vlhova never really managed to open the duel this year and omits the Norwegian speed triple as second overall. Lara Gut-Behrami is already 771 points behind, which in view of the nine races still to come means a match point for Shiffrin on Friday.

After the World Cup in France, the exceptional US athlete traveled to the home country of her partner Aleksander Aamodt Kilde to recharge the batteries. Crans-Montana skipped them and meanwhile familiarized itself with the Norwegian snow. And marked the best time in the first practice session on Wednesday. Goggia dominated the final training session on Thursday – ahead of the Austrian trio Cornelia Hütter (+0.81), Mirjam Puchner and Christina Ager.

Goggia waves fourth downhill ball

The 30-year-old Italian could also get what she deserves on Saturday (11 a.m., live on ORF1): the title of the best downhill skier of the season. For the fourth time (2018, 2021, 2022) despite a few falls and the medalless World Cup. Only five women have won the Downhill Globe four or more times in World Cup history to date. Lindsey Vonn is the record holder here (8). Goggia finally overcame her mental depression, won the Crans-Montana “flying blind” and is heading for her best World Cup season.

IMAGO/ZUMA Press/Sergio Bisi



She already has five downhill victories, six since Vonn 2009/10. With another success, she would be the only number four in the downhill leaderboard behind Vonn (43), Annemarie Moser-Proell (36) and Renate Götschl (24). She currently shares this with the Swiss Michela Figini (17).

Super-G dominance is still contested, with four runners within 42 points. However, the aspirants around the currently leading Ragnhild Mowinckel will see more clearly after the planned doubles on Friday and Sunday (10.30 a.m. each time). In the speed area, the only thing left is the season finale in Soldeu (Andorra). Before that, a giant slalom and a slalom await in Aare.

Hütter feels comfortable on “Olympiabakken”.

Austria’s aces are not at the forefront in any discipline rating. Hütter is best in fifth place in the Super-G. The Styrian ranks 83 points behind Mowinckel with three remaining races of the season. If Hütter wants to catch up with the Norwegian, the point average (37.8) has to be increased. In view of two second places (Lake Louise, Cortina), the failures of St. Moritz and St. Anton hurt.

Hütter immediately found his way around the “Olympiabakken”, which women hadn’t ridden for 20 years. The 30-year-old proved that she was in the lower range of the demanding course with its waves, narrow hose sections and extremely fast “bob run curves” with training ranks three and two. “It suits me that there is a relatively high basic speed right from the start,” said Hütter. “You can work with the speed right away, because I find it difficult to build up the speed myself – I prefer the variant.”

Puchner wants to be driven by the strong final training session (3rd). “It contains all the elements that a descent needs. Sliding sections, technically demanding sections, long jumps – a really nice descent,” said the consistent top ten rider, who is still waiting for her first jump on the podium this year.

Ladies downhill in Kvitfjell Second practice on Thursday: 1. Sofia Goggia ITA 1:31,62 2. Cornelia Hütter AUT + 0,81 3. Mirjam Puchner AUT 1,01 4. Christina Ager AUT 1,03 5. Count Weidle GER 1,20 6. Kajsa Vickhoff Lie NOR 1,21 7. Ragnhild Mowinckel NOR 1,26 8. Mikaela Shiffrin USA 1,27 9. Lara Gut-Behrami SUI 1,42 10. Stuhec’s teeth SLO 1,49 11. Corinne Suter SUI 1,56 12. Ramona Siebenhofer AUT 1,61 13. Breezy Johnson USA 1,63 14. Stephanie Venier AUT 1,67 15. Ariane Radler AUT 1,72 16. Jasmine Flury SUI 1,75 17. Laura Pirovano ITA 1,94 18. Delia Durrer SUI 1,96 19. Nadine Fest AUT 2,08 20. Isabella Wright USA 2,09 other Austrians: 21. Nina Ortlieb AUT 2,13 31. Franziska Gritsch AUT 3,09 40. Nicole Schmidhofer AUT 4,16 51. Elizabeth Reisinger AUT 6,87 53. Tamara Tippler AUT 10,52