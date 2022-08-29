Original title: Altintop: No club in Group C is happy to wish Bayern to win the Champions League

Live it on August 28. Altintop talked about the Champions League grouping this season. In last week’s draw ceremony, he drew Inter Milan to the group with Barcelona and Bayern.

“Yes, all groups are difficult to play. Group C, where Bayern, Inter, Barca and Plzech won, seems to be the most difficult group. No club is happy in such a group. However, if you want to be successful , you have to beat every opponent, whichever group you are in, to survive.”

“Also, the group between Manchester City and Sevilla is also very strong (note: Dortmund, Copenhagen are also in the same group). It’s been so wonderful. I’m praying for my former club, Bayern, to win the Champions League.”

