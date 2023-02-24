Home Sports Atalanta, with Milan Gasp proposes the trident again
Atalanta, with Milan Gasp proposes the trident again

Atalanta, with Milan Gasp proposes the trident again

Drops of memory. In the house of Milanin January two years ago, theAtalanta he packed one of the most exciting matches of the management Gasperini. He won 3-0 (goals from Romero Zapata and Ilicic), reached goal with disarming ease, and dominated the Rossoneri with impressive authority. Even if there are only a few left of that Atalanta (Toloi Djimsiti Palomino De Roon Muriel and Maehle) the same attitude would be needed for San Siro to redeem Sunday’s slip with the Leccewhich confirmed the home hardships of Dea. In a not particularly happy moment in terms of results – 3 defeats in the last 4 games between the championship and the Italian cup – he encourages the prospect, from now to the end, of facing all the big names (except Juve and Rome) away from home, where the Goddess he scored fewer points only than Napoli. Starting with the Italian champions, already blocked at the beginning of the championship when Atalanta’s consistency was still to be verified.

Atalanta, De Roon, Scalvini and the trident are back

With The Roon e Scalvini, the trident that had done so well with Juve and Lazio will probably return to San Siro, but Gasp has also worked in recent days to avoid blackouts that often cost avoidable goals like in the last game. The European zone is not at risk, but fourth place has moved away by 3 points, a distance that can be remedied provided that we find that continuity that was lost after the defeat in Reggio Emilia. Milan, at San Siro, the postponement, will be a gala evening: there is everything to get excited and rediscover yourself as great. Like on that freezing Saturday afternoon just two years ago.

