Burnley – Manchester City 0:3, Haaland fires sharply from the start. Manchester City advanced to the league with a win

Haaland started the league year in the same way as last year – when he made his debut after coming from Germany, he decided the victory at West Ham with two goals. He finished the competition with 36 hits and became the top scorer in the Premier League.

Today, he scored the first goal in the 4th minute, when he fired the ball into the net from a small area after Rodri’s cross. In the 36th minute, Álvarez released the ball to Haaland in the penalty area, and the Norwegian striker sent the ball over the crossbar into the goal for the second time. In the end, even after the standard situation, Rodri made it 3:0.

The reason for the guests’ victory was the injury of Kevin de Bruyne, who left the field after only 23 minutes. Coach Pep Guardiola sent summer reinforcement from Chelsea Mateo Kovačič to the field for him.

The match was disrupted by one of the spectators who hit Manchester City defender Ric Lewis with a lighter in the first half. The home club announced during the match that the fan had been identified and taken out of the stadium. “Anyone who throws anything will be banned,” Burnley said.

English Football League – Round 1: Burnley – Manchester City 0:3 (4th and 36th Haaland, 75th Rodri).

