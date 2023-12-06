Defeated Sichuan team BAIC Women’s Volleyball Team 3-0 to gain sixth win of the season-Sports-China Engineering Network

BAIC Women’s Volleyball Team wins sixth win of the season

Beijing Daily (Reporter Zhuo Ran) Yesterday, the 10th round of the 2023-2024 Chinese Women’s Volleyball Super League started. The Beijing BAIC Women’s Volleyball Team, playing at home, defeated the Sichuan team 3-0 and currently ranks second in the group with a record of 6 wins and 3 losses (one bye).

After recent adjustments, the injury situation of the BAIC Women’s Volleyball Team has improved. National player Wang Yunxiu returned this round, but she still coughed from time to time during pre-match training. The main foreign aid player Lazovic was absent due to fever. The BAIC Women’s Volleyball Team started this game with main attackers Wang Yunfu and Jin Ye, secondary attackers Zhang Yu and Shan Linqian, supporting Lazareva, and setter Zou Jiaqi and libero Han Jialin.

Miao Yiwen, the national player of the Sichuan team, is a “scoring king” figure. In previous games, she averaged 6.91 points per game, ranking first in the league. The last time the two teams met, the BAIC Women’s Volleyball Team did a good job defensively, allowing Miao Yiwen to score only 8 points in the game. In this campaign, the BAIC Women’s Volleyball Team continued this tactic, limiting her performance through serving and focusing on marking. In the middle of the first game, Miao Yiwen was successfully prevented from smashing the ball twice in a row. Wang Yunxiang seized the opportunity to counterattack and made the final decision. The BAIC Women’s Volleyball Team led 16 to 13. At the end of the game, Wang Yunxiu scored consecutive serves, and the BAIC Women’s Volleyball Team took advantage of the situation to win 25-20. After that, the BAIC Women’s Volleyball Team drove the offense and defense through serving and continued to put pressure on the Sichuan team. 25-18, 25-11, BAIC Women’s Volleyball Team played two more games and won its sixth victory of the season.

BAIC women’s volleyball team coach Chu Hui said after the game that the team’s personnel are gradually getting better and better, and the overall momentum is getting better and better. “The players implemented the pre-match preparations well during the game, effectively limiting the performance of the opponent’s attackers, but the details of the game The processing needs to be improved.”

As the first stage of the Women’s Volleyball League enters the final rounds, the competition between the teams becomes more intense. According to the competition format, the top four teams in the first stage will advance to the quarterfinals. After this round, in the Group A standings, the Tianjin team maintained its undefeated record at the top of the list and secured a spot in the top eight. The BAIC Women’s Volleyball Team follows closely behind with 6 wins and 3 losses. Henan, Shandong, Fujian, and Sichuan teams retain their hope of advancement. In Group B, the Shanghai team also maintained an unbeaten record and advanced to the quarterfinals ahead of schedule. Teams such as Jiangsu, Liaoning, Shenzhen and Guangdong will compete for the remaining three promotion places.

Share this: Facebook

X

