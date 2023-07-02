Disappointment and 4th place in kayak cross for Boris Neveu

Another disappointment for French canoeing. After the failures of Angèle Hug, Marjorie Delassus and Lucas Roisin in the canoe slalom final this Sunday morning, the Blues Boris Neveu, Benjamin Renia, Titouan Castryck and Marjorie Delassus were in contention in the kayak cross at the European Games.

Despite the good performance of Boris Neveu, first in his quarter and his semi-final and therefore qualified for the final, the Blues left empty-handed, after Neveu finished 4th, behind Ondrej Tunka, Felix Oschmautz and Vit Prindis.

Benjamin Renia had stopped in the half, after his 4th place, Titouan Castryck, he had not passed the quarter-finals, finishing 3rd. Among the women, only Marjorie Delassus was in the running, she who finished 9th in the canoe slalom final this Sunday morning. She did not manage to get out of the quarters, 4th in her race.

