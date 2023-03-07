34. 20:39 Goal for Düsseldorfer EG, 2:0 by Cedric Schiemenz



32. 20:35 Goal for Düsseldorfer EG, 1:0 by Alexander Blank



The leadership for the DEG! There is some chaos in the slot, neither Frankfurt nor Düsseldorf can control the puck. Alexander Blank doesn’t need to be asked twice and just pulls away. This is how the ex-Krefeld Hildebrand overcomes flat in the lower left corner.

31. 20:34 Gogulla finishes a counterattack down the left flank with a shot from a tight angle. However, he only hits the outside net.

30. 20:33 Meanwhile, Frankfurt often fires at goal from the blue. Maginot in particular often tries – so far without success.

29. 20:30 There are many half-chances on both sides or the last pass is missing. Who can literally break the ice and score the first goal of the day?

28. 20:29 There are hardly any interruptions in the last few minutes, but there are also hardly any actions worth mentioning on the offensive. Nevertheless, the game is extremely good to watch.

26. 20:25 The fact that there has not yet been a suspension is also due to the generous line of the referees. This is how they ensure a good flow of the game.

25. 20:25 Rowney checks Haukeland flat, who just prevents Olsen from intervening with his foot defense. On the other hand, Ehl Hildebrand checks from the face-off, who parries with his shoulder.

24. 20:23 The guests miss the chance to make a quick counterattack because a pass to Ranford goes too long. Nevertheless, he fixes the puck in the opponent’s third and plays up to Vandane, who shoots past the box on the right.

23. 20:22 Frankfurt is now doing well in forechecking, but there are no scoring opportunities for the guests either. On defense, both teams are currently doing their homework.

22. 20:20 Again it is the Düsseldorfers who come out of the dressing room more aggressively and alertly. So far, however, there has not been a significant chance on either side.

21. 20:18 Into the middle section! The hosts grab the pass at the beginning of the second period.

21. 20:18 Beginning of 2nd third

20. 20:05 third conclusion:

After 20 minutes it is still 0-0 between Düsseldorfer EG and Löwen Frankfurt! At the beginning of the game, Düsseldorf initially took the initiative and acted much more offensively than Frankfurt. The hosts had several good chances but could not score a goal, also because Hildebrand was always very attentive. The lions, on the other hand, had difficulties finding their way into the game in the first 13 minutes. After the power break, the guests briefly took over before DEG acted more strongly towards the end. It's about to go on.

20. 19:59 End of 1st third

20. 19:59 Ranford intercepts a long pass from the hosts on the opponents’ blue line, but is unable to make anything of it further on. After all, there is another face-off for the lions in the third of the DEG shortly before the break.

19. 19:58 Dusseldorf has the upper hand again. Anything else happening before the break?

18. 19:58 Gogulla is back on the ice again and how! Fischbuch sends him halfway right into the interface and Gogulla tests Hildebrand with a low shot in the far corner. The goalie extends the schooner and defends to the side.

17. 19:55 The flow of the DEG game was noticeably disturbed by the power break. Hardly anything can be seen from the offensive fireworks of the initial phase.

15. 19:53 Now the first top chance for the guests! Rowney finds Olsen in the slot with a sharp pass. Olsen only holds out the bat at the second post and the puck then rushes just past the right post. Haukeland probably wouldn’t have been able to get there.

14. 19:51 In fact, the lions better get back on the ice. Breitkreuz marches into the opposing third, circles the box and tries the allusion to Schwartz in the slot. But this doesn’t matter.

13. 19:49 You have to put it this way: Frankfurt survived the first few minutes here in Düsseldorf. Maybe this short one will help you Powerbreakto get into the game better.

Next good opportunity for the hosts! Maginot affords an almost momentous bad pass into Eder's trowel. This immediately leads to the slot on to Ehl, who fails at Hildebrand from a very short distance.

11. 19:45 Harper dangerously deflects a disc in front of the goal twice in a row. The first time the play equipment flies past the box to the right, the second time Hildebrand parries.

10. 19:44 Davis Vandane fires from the blue at Henrik Haukeland’s goal. However, his shot is blocked so that the keeper does not have to intervene at all.

9. 19:43 So far, the Rhinelanders have not had any problems with forechecking the guests. There is a need for further adjustments.

8. 19:42 In the course of the interruption due to the Gogulla incident, the pressure from the home side has also been interrupted for the time being. Nevertheless, Frankfurt itself is not yet dangerous on the offensive.

7. 19:40 Gogulla starts the check against McNeill, who deftly turns away. Nevertheless, both touch and so the former unhappily falls headfirst into the gang. Let’s see if it goes on for him. That would of course be a major setback for DEG.

6. 19:39 Joonas Järvinen brings the disc on target from a distance. Jake Hildebrand defends and Josef Eham initially misses the rebound. Alexander Blank then comes rushing and brings the hard rubber onto the goal, but he cannot overcome the goalie either.

5. 19:37 The hosts are also carried by their loud audience in the opening minutes. It becomes clear what it means to have home field advantage in this playoff series.

4. 19:35 Now the guests are showing themselves to be offensive. Rowney wants to serve Ranford in the slot, but before that a Düsseldorf racket intervenes.

3. 19:34 DEG continues. The puck jumps off the board right in front of the box. Eham stands there and backhands the disc into the near post. Hildebrand is there in time.

2. 19:33 Düsseldorf sets the first accents in this game. Bernhard Ebner fires twice from the blue line at goal, Jake Hildebrand is there both times.

1. 19:31 Here we go! Düsseldorf plays in red jerseys, while Frankfurt wears white jerseys.

1. 19:30 game start

By the way: The four duels between today's two opponents during the main round were the only four so far. Both Düsseldorf and Frankfurt each won two games.

18:50 In particular, the Mainstadt team’s line of attackers featuring Dominik Bokk, Brendan Ranford and Carter Rowney underscored their quality week after week. Together, the three have 153 points in the regular season. The guests will probably have to do without Bokk today – a bitter loss, which they finally knew how to compensate with team unity.

18:48 Frankfurt has had an excellent season as a promoted team and was able to crown it by making it into the first round of the playoffs. In a long-distance duel with the Eisbären Berlin, the Löwen prevailed in a heart-stopping final in front of their home crowd by winning overtime against the Augsburg Panthers on Sunday.

18:45 The Rhinelanders are known for their good defense this season. They concede 137 goals, making them the third best defense in the league. However, they also scored only 13 more goals of their own, only the last four teams in the league scored even fewer.

18:38 Ironically, the arch-rival from Cologne snatched sixth place from DEG on Sunday in the final meters of the main round. So there is “only” the detour via the pre-playoffs, for which the home advantage and seventh place also secured the nominally best starting position. It remains to be seen to what extent the hosts will shake off their disappointment and return to full throttle on the ice.

18:34 The most exciting time of the year is finally officially beginning – at least for all ice hockey fans. But before the “real” playoffs can begin, four teams have to survive the first playoff round. It starts with the match between Bremerhaven and Nuremberg (7 p.m.) before the spectacle can begin here in the PSD Bank Dome. In the “Best of Three” mode, it’s all about getting into the next round.