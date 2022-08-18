Original title: European Championship: Yan Bingtao beats Emory, Lu Haotian and Yuan Sijun to stop in the second round

In the early morning of August 18th, Beijing time, the 2022-2023 European Snooker Masters continued. Chinese player Yan Bingtao beat Emory 5-4, Zhang Anda hit a single shot of 143 and lost to Murphy. Yuan Sijun, who Leng defeated Selby, lost 1-5 to Page, and Lu Haotian lost 1-5 to famous player Wilson.

Yan Bingtao’s victory

Chinese star Yan Bingtao has maintained a strong upward momentum in recent seasons. Last season, he reached the final of Germany and the quarterfinals of the World Championship. This game is also Yan Bingtao’s first show of the season.

In the first game, Emory took the lead in finding the feel of the perimeter, scoring 66 points in a row to win the game. In the second game, Yan Bingtao took the initiative and scored two shots and 50 consecutive games. The game was still stalemate, and Emory tenaciously tied the total score to 3-3. After that, Yan Bingtao hit a single shot to break 100, and finally advanced to the second round with a 5-4 lore.

Zhang Anda hits 140+ in vain and Murphy loses full points to advance

Chinese player Zhang Anda met “Magic” Murphy in the first round of the main game. The latter once again reached the World Championships final in 2021, but his performance was mediocre last season.

At the beginning of the game, Murphy quickly established an advantage. Although he did not have a high score in a single shot, he took a 3-1 lead. In the 5th game, Zhang Anda scored 62 points in a row to narrow the point difference. In the 6th game, Murphy lost after a single shot of 80. The 11th red ball missed the perfect score. Zhang Anda did not give up his efforts. In the 7th game, he made a single shot of 143 to save the match point, but Murphy then won the 8th game to seal the victory, winning 5-3 and advancing to the second round.

Lu Haotian and Yuan Sijun are out

Lu Haotian met the famous player Wilson in the first round of the main game. The difference in strength between the two was obvious from the beginning. Wilson scored 60 points in a single shot in the first game, and then scored 100 points and 70+ in one shot. In the end, Lu Haotian 1 -5 loses out. Teenager Yuan Sijun knocked out Selby in the last round by surprise. In the first round of the main match, he encountered Paige. Yuan Sijun did not have the feeling of the previous match day. After a 1-1 draw, he lost four consecutive games and was eliminated 1-5.

In other games on this match day, the favorite Trump beat Hu Jill 5-3, "Golden Left Hand" Williams defeated Lin Binfeng 5-2, Hawkins, Lisowski and Higginson defeated their opponents to advance.

