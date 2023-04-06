The 2023 LPL spring playoffs are halfway through, and the most surprising team is OMG, the 59E that once attracted countless fans.

Since the start of the 2023 LPL Spring Playoffs on March 30, the major teams have started the final competition of the Spring Split. RNG defeated TT, but lost in the duel with BLG; BLG defeated RNG and WBG, But lost in the duel with JDG; TES defeated WE, but lost in the duel with OMG;Cut off the two major teams of TES and LNG, successfully joined forces with EDG today,As of press time, the duel between the two has begun. Who will be the winner tonight and advance to the game against JDG on April 9th, leaving a suspense here.

After watching a few playoff games, I believe that the blood buried in the hearts of many players was inspired by OMG, and these five guys brought back the old OMG ten years ago with tenacious, courageous, and flexible play. The feeling is back, the familiar OMG is finally back!

Ups and downs, from the peak to the bottom, OMG almost lost its voice

The game “League of Legends” was only introduced to me when I was in college. At that time, three or five roommates often went to Internet cafes to play a few games. However, since I was a beginner, facing the game environment at that time, I chose the man-machine. I was too afraid of being scolded. Finally, after several months of hard work, I reached level 30 through the man-machine and accidentally became the dormitory player at that time. Legendary characters. It took more than half a year before I started to match slowly, got in touch with more heroes and opponents, and started to let my roommates lead me to fly. At that time, I really experienced the fun of this game. Although there is only a gold rank in each season, it is still fun to level up.

It was also at that time that I fell in love with watching League of Legends games. First, I was moved by the passion of the commentators, and second, I was moved by the spirit of the players. It was also a coincidence. At the time of OMG, I began to pay attention to the games of this team. The top laner Gogoing’s Crocodile and Ryze, the mid laner Syndra who was stateless, the jungler Yuzu’s blind monk, and the bottom lane Xiaosan The Lucian auxiliary elixir and so on all have their own highlight moments. I vaguely remember that my roommate called me to play games at that time. I might go, but I would spend more time watching the games after playing for a while. At that time, I was already immersed in the kind of competition of professional players, and it felt amazing.

The World Championship with OMG is also extremely passionate. Although the 4th-level Pan Sen beat the 6th-level Mantis has been criticized for a long time, but the 50-drop comeback in the face of FNC is still passed down to this day. It can be called a classic, crying and crying. Commentary, players on the verge of collapse, whenever I introduce this famous scene to my friends, I will confidently say that I watched the live broadcast at that time; Facing the vigor of NJ White Shield, OMG directly came to a wave of 3-0, He lost his temper by beating the opponent’s tough mid laner, Jie, and boosted the morale of the LPL team. In that era, we needed this morale so much. Along the way, OMG has fought one tough battle after another. Although it has not won the S series world championship, there have been many battles that are talked about. OMG also has the title of anti-Korean warrior. At that time, this was version 1.0 of OMG.

after,With the retiring of Gogoing, Elixir, Promise, and Xiaosan, and the stateless transfer of teams, OMG has gradually lost its combat effectiveness.After S5, OMG’s nightmare began. Even after Uzi joined, he still failed to save OMG’s decline. In the end, it was reduced to a relegation match, which became a heartache for old fans. Afterwards, the members of the team continued to rotate, but basically formed the OMG2.0 version with Xiyang, icon, SMLZ, and Xiao Wu as the core players. During the ups and downs, it has not been able to achieve ideal results steadily.

Until last season, OMG’s results were still not ideal, but the 3.0 version of OMG basically took shape. In this season, Shanji is the top laner, Aki is the jungler, Creme is the mid laner, able is the shooter, and ppgod is the support The combination finally formed the OMG3.0 version. From the start of the Spring Split to the present, OMG version 3.0 has brought us a lot of surprises, and now it has broken into the semi-finals and wrestled with EDG, which really made old fans cry. The next thing old fans want to look forward to is that OMG can win EDG and JDG for a head-to-head duel. Even if they lose, they can fight BLG again, and still have a chance to advance. By confronting the loser of JDG and EDG, they will hit the final. This year The prospects are good.

Even beheading TES, LNG, OMG every player is a core

On April 2, in the match between OMG and TES, most people may not be optimistic about OMG, but OMG directly fought five rounds and defeated TES. In the three games he won, shanji won three MVPs, pulling OMG strongly, and shanji’s signature Rambo also appeared, directly roasting TES to despair, and the spiritual bot lane roaming in the early stage also revitalized the whole team This game established an advantage for OMG’s final victory. In addition to Rambo, Shanji’s Quesanti also really showed off. Even in the face of multiple double-teams, he can fight back and escape, which is very eye-catching.

On April 4th, in the match between OMG and LNG, everyone had higher expectations for OMG, but facing the strong LNG, the hope of victory is still not high. But the result was unexpected. OMG directly came to a 3:1 to end the game happily. Silas in the mid lane creme also stood up. He stabilized his development in the early stage, and dared to enter the field in key team battles in the middle and late stages, giving LNG a back row It created a huge pressure, limiting the output of the opponent’s back row, and the damage ratio also reached 27%. In the second game, Xia, who was able, made a strong effort and decisively handed in skills to complete the line kill during the laning phase. After gaining the advantage, the team battle was completed steadily. Output and harvesting, the proportion of damage reached 39%, and the conversion of damage reached 191%. In the third game, creme’s signature Akali revitalized the whole game. The first wave of key groups cut LNG and double C in the early stage, and wandered for support. After gaining the advantage, they dared to enter the field in the middle and late team battles, posing a huge threat to the LNG back row, and the damage accounted for 31%.

In the post-match interview, creme also said in a high-profile way that we are better than them in team play, and we can beat them. This directly ignited the passion of OMG’s old fans, enough to ignite the straight ball. Of course, there are also some rumors about creme and LNG on the Internet. In the end, creme frantically showed a weak expression in front of the LNG base, which can be regarded as proving itself with its strength.

Summarize

At present, the match between OMG and EDG has officially started. Who will win the final victory is worth looking forward to. From the perspective of old OMG fans,The results of the playoffs will be related to who will win the upcoming MSI, and it will also be related to the results of the future S series.According to the current momentum of OMG, it is actually very hopeful to hit the MSI and S series. I hope this group of lads, these five right people can go forward and create success in the OMG 3.0 era.