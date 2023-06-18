F1: Canada, Sainz penalized by 3 positions will start 11th – F1

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 18 – Carlos Sainz loses three positions on the starting grid of the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix, after being found guilty by the marshals of having obstructed Pierre Gasly in the final stages of the first qualifying session (Q1) yesterday in Montreal.



Having finished eighth in the third and final qualifying session (Q3), the Spanish Ferrari driver thus drops to 11th position on the grid. Relegation that automatically earns a position to his Monegasque teammate Charles Leclerc, who finished eleventh after qualifying and who will now be tenth at the start. (HANDLE).

