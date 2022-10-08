Wonderful Filippo Ganna. The 26-year-old Piedmontese from Team Ineos is the new world record holder on the Ora after having covered 56.792 km. Pippo did something impressive in the 60 minutes on the track at the Grenchen velodrome. The Hour record was held by Dan Bigham, the British engineer and chronoman of Ineos who in Grenchen last August 19th had reached 55,548, improving the 55,089 of the Belgian Campenaerts who had resisted since 2019. but Ganna went well beyond .