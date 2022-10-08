Home Sports Filippo Ganna signs the new hour record at 56.792 km / h!
Filippo Ganna signs the new hour record at 56.792 km / h!

Filippo Ganna signs the new hour record at 56.792 km / h!

Wonderful Filippo Ganna. The 26-year-old Piedmontese from Team Ineos is the new world record holder on the Ora after having covered 56.792 km. Pippo did something impressive in the 60 minutes on the track at the Grenchen velodrome. The Hour record was held by Dan Bigham, the British engineer and chronoman of Ineos who in Grenchen last August 19th had reached 55,548, improving the 55,089 of the Belgian Campenaerts who had resisted since 2019. but Ganna went well beyond .

PERFECT

His performance is impressive: Ganna, who ran like a Swiss watch pushing a ratio impossible for mere mortals, that 65×14 that scares just to write it and that develops 9.89 meters per pedal stroke. Never a decline, never a slowdown. Thus his advantage over Chris Boardman’s 56,721 has increased lap after lap until a final result that will remain in the annals for a long time.

