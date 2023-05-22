Football: Real-Star: “Racism is normal in La Liga”

The stadium spokesman asked fans after the incidents to show respect and refrain from racist remarks. Shortly before the end, the offensive man was also sent off the field after a pack was formed. In the past there had been repeated racist insults against the 22-year-old.

“The championship that once belonged to Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano and Messi now belongs to the racists. A beautiful nation that welcomed me and that I love, but which has agreed to export the image of a racist country to the world,” wrote the national team player, who won Real’s Champions League with his goal a year ago. secured victory.

“I’m sorry for the Spaniards who disagree, but today in Brazil Spain is considered a country of racists. And unfortunately, for everything that happens each week, I have no defense. But I’m strong and I’ll take action against racists to the end,” added the striker, who again accused the league officials of inaction.

Racism incident in Spanish league In the Spanish soccer league, racist insults against Real star Vinicius Junior were repeated in the game between Real Madrid and Valencia on Sunday evening. The Brazilian raises serious allegations against the league.

League defends itself

League President Javier Tebas told Vinicius on Twitter: “Before you criticize and slander La Liga, you need to do your research properly. Do not allow yourself to be manipulated and make sure you understand each other’s competencies and the work we have done together.”

Tebas criticized that the striker did not appear on any of the agreed dates. The league said it would investigate the incident. “Should a hate crime be identified, we will take appropriate legal action,” it said.

Support from home and from the team

Vinicius Junior received support from his homeland. President Luiz Inacio Lula began his press conference at the conclusion of the G-7 summit in Hiroshima with a statement on the national player. He expressed his solidarity with the offensive player. “It is not possible that, almost in the middle of the 21st century, racial prejudice is gaining strength in several football stadiums in Europe.”

Real coach Carlo Ancelotti also promised Vinicius his support: “Today was a sad day at the Mestalla when a group of fans showed their worst version. It’s time to stop talking and take bold action. Racism has no place in football or in society. No to racism.”

La Liga, 35. Runde Friday, May 19: Cadiz Valladolid 2:0 Saturday May 20th: Girona Villareal 1:2 Bilbao Celtic of Vigo 2:1 Getafe Elche 1:1 Almeria Mallorca 3:0 FC Barcelona Real society 1:2 Sunday May 21: Vallecano Ray Spanish Barcelona 1:2 Atletico Madrid health 3:0 Valencia Real Madrid * 1:0 FC Sevilla Betis Seville 0:0 * Alaba on the bench

Tabel: