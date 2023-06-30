Free of the Austrian Formula 1 GP, today: Alonso and Sainz, live

14:40

THE CLASSIFICATION, AT 5 PM

After the turn of free practice, We will live the classification for the race on Sunday from 5:00 p.m. (CET). Verstappen, who did not use soft tyres, was the fastest and is the great favorite to occupy the first place on the grid. We will live it, live and online, with SPORT. Thanks for following us once again. See you later!

14:35

WE REVIEW THE TIMES

The first (and only) free practice of the Austrian GP is finished:

Verstappen – 1.05.742

Sainz +0.241

Leclerc +0.270

Hamilton +0.509

Pérez +0.520

Stroll +0.598

Magnussen +0.755

Alonso +0.914

14:31

END OF THE FREE!

The free practice session ends, with Max Verstappen as the fastest driver in Austria with a time of 1.05.742. Sainz is second, with Leclerc third, and Alonsooctavo.

14:24

SAINZ PUT FIRST!

Time of 1.05.983 for the man from Madrid, who overtakes his teammate.

14:20

STROLL GETS IN!

the companion of Fernando Alonso He sets the second best time and is just +0.134 behind Hamilton. Verstappen, third, and Alonso remains fourth.

14:16

GET OUT AGAIN ALONSO!

Just under 15 minutes to go and the Spaniard is going for one last try…

14:06

THE LONG ALONSO GOES!

The Asturian entered something past and could not face the curve with guarantees. He went to the hard court area at the exit of the box.

14:05

50% COMPLETED!

The first and only free practice session reaches the middle of the table with no changes at the top of the table: Hamilton, the fastest, with a time of 1.06.416. Verstappen (+0.182), Alonso (+0.240) and Pérez (+0.355) follow in his wake.

13:57

PROBLEMS AT FERRARI?

The technicians check the car of Carlos Sainzwhich could present certain problems… He currently sits in 17th place in the table, more than a second (+1.249) behind. His teammate, Charles Leclerc, just ahead.

13:51

HAMILTON RISES TO THE HIGHEST!

The Briton scores a 1.06.416 and gets ahead of Verstappen, Alonso y Pérez, all of them in the box now. Mercedes is one of the teams that presents novelties together with Ferrari o McLarenamong others.

13:46

VERSTAPPEN ACTIVATES ITS COMPETITIVE MODE!

The Dutchman is 0.058 seconds faster and takes the lead in the table. Time of 1.06.598 painting the second sector purple. At home, the great favorite for this Austrian GP.

13:42

ALONSO PUT FIRST!

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonsois placed first with a time of 1.06.656.

13:38

PÉREZ, THE FASTEST

The Mexican has marked a time of 1:07:111 in the first batch of laps. Verstappen, second, remains less than one hundredth and Alonsoquinto. Hamilton (+0.093) ranks third, while Ocon (+0.213) is fourth.

Hamilton sparks his way to the top three ✨ He’s currently behind the Red Bull pair of Perez and Verstappen#AustrianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/1ULfQhAWEY — Formula 1 (@F1) June 30, 2023

13:31

THE FREE BEGIN!

The first drivers start to come out of the pitlane. 60 minutes of testing ahead, with up to six teams with novelties in their cars, as is the case with Ferrari. Go for it!

13:23

CLASSIFICATION… WITH RAIN?

The rain is expected to affect the development of the classification: the forecasts suggest that it could download from 5:00 p.m. (CET). Regarding free practice, clear skies and high temperatures.

13:11

SENSATIONS?

Everything prepared in Austria! Countdown to the start of the free practice session…

12:15

AN INTENSE WEEKEND

Let’s remember that from 1:30 p.m. (CET) the free practice session 3 will take place. With the sprint race organized for Saturday’s session, free practice is reduced to just one session and the classification (for the race on Sunday) will be this same Friday from 17 hours.

11:55

HOW IS THE CLASSIFICATION?

The F1 World Cup faces his ninth test (since the one in San Marino could not be played) with the visit of all the teams to the Austrian Grand Prix. The two-time world champion Max Verstappenleads with an iron fist followed by Pérez y Alonso:

Max Verstappen – 195 points

Sergio Perez – 126 points

Fernando Alonso – 117 points

Lewis Hamilton – 102 points

Carlos Sainz Jr. – 68 points

George Russell – 65 points

Charles Leclerc – 54 points

Lance Stroll – 37 points

Esteban Ocon – 29 points

Pierre Gasly – 15 points

11:45

ALONSO AND SAINZ TALK ABOUT THEIR RELATIONSHIP

Aston Martin driver, Fernando Alonsohas spoken about his relationship with the other Spaniard in F1, Carlos Sainz Jr., in the preview of the weekend: “We have known each other for a long, long time and we are good friends, inside the circuit and outside too”. The man from Madrid, for his part, maintained the line: “It is true that this year there is more competition, because we are fighting for similar positions, but that for me always stays on track and always will.”.

11:28

OCON PRAISES ALONSO

The Alpine rider and former teammate of Fernando Alonso, Esteban Oconspoke about the Asturian also in the preview: “Fernando it’s a phenomenon for me. He is no better than last season, he is just as strong as before, but he has a better car this year. And that also gives us motivation to see how quickly a midfield team can become a top team.“.

10:03

WILL 33 ARRIVE?

Can this time be the long-awaited victory of Fernando Alonso in the season? At Max Verstappen’s house, the Aston Martin driver faces a new Grand Prix with the goal of fighting for the podium again and be among the best on the grid.

Fernando Alonso, this Thursday at the press conference prior to the Austrian GP

| Twitter

“It’s going to be another very short weekend here, just a practice session, but hopefully we can try a few things in the car.“said the Asturian pilot in the preview of this day.

09:20

THE SCHEDULES OF THE GRAND PRIX

With this Friday, June 30, an exciting weekend begins at the Red Bull Ring circuit in the city of Spielberg:

Friday June 30

Free practice 1: 1:30 p.m.

Classification: 5:00 p.m.

Saturday July 1

Sprint classification: 12:00 p.m.

Sprint race: 4:30 p.m.

Sunday July 2

Race: 3:00 p.m.

09:17

AUSTRIAN GP

Good morning! Welcome to an exciting day of Formula 1. During today’s day we will live free practice and qualifying for the Austrian GP. You will be able to follow everything that happens live and online with SPORT.

