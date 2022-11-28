Home Sports Genoa, Blessin: “My amateur footballers”. One step relief. Three on the run
The coach’s words shook the locker room

The defeat against bottom-of-the-table Perugia causes pandemonium to break out in Genoa. Coach Alexander Blessin is at risk of exemption and his words at the press conference were very harsh. The German takes aim at the team: “I expected more from the team. We had prepared the match carefully but we conceded a goal that makes me angry. But the problem is also that we don’t score goals, we struggle -reports tmw.com-. Difficult situation to accept, I realize. I will always protect my players, but right now they seem really amateurs, absolutely amateurs. I am disappointed with the team and with the individuals. We played 80%, Perugia 110. We had prepared the match on Perugia’s counterattack. On the occasion of their advantage, Coda loses the ball when, instead, he could have played it: counterattack and 1-0. How we lose the ball is for amateurs. Let’s not compare the work done by the two Perugia forwards compared to ours: horrible to see. I take full responsibility but the players have to listen to me,” he concluded. Blessin should be sacked in the next few hours. In pole position for the bench is Andreazzoli who has already been contacted after Como but there are also Gilardino and Tedesco.

November 27th – 10.11pm

