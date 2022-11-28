Home News Etna, small lava flow on the southeast slope
Etna, small lava flow on the southeast slope

Etna, small lava flow on the southeast slope

A small lava flow appeared tonight on the southeast side of Etna. When the clouds dispersed, after an abundant snowfall that whitened the volcano, the cameras of the Etna Observatory of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (Ingv), noticed the tongue of fire. The statement they immediately issued explains that: “Starting from 6 pm, the video surveillance network highlighted the opening of an effusive vent at the north-eastern base of the South East Crater, at an altitude of about 2800 metres, from which a small lava flow has been emitted and slowly advances in the direction of the desert Valle del Leone. The volcanic tremor in the last few hours does not show particular variations compared to the average trend recorded in the last week. The signals currently available from the deformation monitoring networks show no variations prominent in the last few hours”.

