Gravina (FIGC): ‘FIFA needs intervention on Arabia. Buffon goal for the national team.’ Video

The FIGC president, on the occasion of the presentation of the “Report Calcio 2023”, spoke to Sky about the agreement with Turkey for Euro 2032: “Important from a cultural point of view and it positions us in a Mediterranean development area”. Then he hopes for an intervention by Fifa on the current situation of the transfer market with Saudi Arabia as the protagonist. Finally, Buffon’s involvement in the Italian national team after his farewell to football: “It’s useless to hide, we’re working on it”

“When we proposed Euro 2032 – I have been talking about a great event for 5 years because I am convinced that it is the way to track everyone down – we did it with the awareness elhumility in becoming aware that while we have built 4/5 stadiums in the last 10 years, the Türkiye he made 41 of them”, so the federal president Gabriele Gravinaon the occasion of the presentation of the “Football Report 2023“, he spoke to Sky of the joint candidacy with Turkey for the organization of the Euro 2032. And on the subject he added: “At a time when the timing linked to our bureaucratic rules and also some interventions by our stakeholders had times that were not in line with those required by UEFA for the candidacy which must be finalized by 10 October, we have decided to make a deal with Turkey I think culturally important and places us in a developing area of ​​the Mediterranean with a great power like Turkey”.

On stadiums: “The need to have modern structures”

“Many elements put together without neglecting a fundamental requirement – added Gravina – the need to have modern structures. We present today with 3 stadiums that can compete: Milan, Turin, Rome. Florence is leaving, Bologna too, Cagliari wants to leave, Bari is ready. We are all at the starting line. An incredible advantage that we bring home is that we don’t have to present the final project with related resources on October 10, 2023, but we have asked and hope to obtain the possibility of indicating the cities that will have to host the tenders by October 2026″.

The market and the phenomenon of Saudi Arabia

“Right now, the Saudi Arabia phenomenon responds to other logics, we know very well what the projection towards 2030 is, with respect to the logic of enhancing the sporting and football phenomenon as a social phenomenon of aggregation and product enhancement first in North America and then in China. UEFA has activated an important commission on UEFA licenses and adopted important measures to block and enforce the principles linked to fair competition at UEFA level in the best possible way”. For the future of the marketrequests the intervention of the Fifa: “With Saudi Arabia we are in the area of ​​competence of Fifa and I think it is right that it begins to identify a method for a whole series of interventions that no longer respond to the logic of the market but to the logic of support and support through the use of state funds; a state which, among other things, has the availability of finance, this evidently generates an alteration. Today we are still in time to partially remedybut we have to run the allotments otherwise we will run the risk of having an absolute imbalance towards some countries with deflagration after 2030 with the return of these samples”.

Gigi Buffon: farewell to football and his role in the national team

“It’s useless to hide, we’re working on it. Gigi is our goal, we will try to achieve it, it doesn’t just depend on us. It was very difficult to convince Vialli for various reasons, after several months we managed to have one of the most beautiful people football has ever had. Gigi is certainly not Gianluca Vialli’s clone, he has other characteristics but he is certainly an icon of world football and I think his natural planning ability is to work for our national team. We will do everything to bring him on board, it will also depend on him, we are talking to each other. We are in a rather advanced stage”, concludes Gravina.

From revenues to young people: the “Football Report 2023”

