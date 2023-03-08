With spring comes the time for fun runs. Training tips from professionals on how to achieve your goal.

If you bring variety to your training, you have more fun – and better chances of a sense of achievement. Peter Klaunzer / Keystone

Maybe you started the new year with a resolution to run again. For example, starting in the middle of May at the Bern Grand Prix and beating a certain time there over the 16.195 kilometres. 90 minutes, 80 minutes or – very ambitious – 60 minutes. Either way, it requires regular training, without drastic setbacks due to injuries or illnesses. A lot can be achieved with joy, discipline and the necessary luck, but hardly the optimum.